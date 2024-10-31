Fashion designer Toyin Lawani is known for wearing daunting outfits and making fashion statements

In a video, she celebrated Halloween with an outfit that caused her a lot of stress but the outcome got her accolades

Tiannah, as the celebrity stylist is fondly called, made her Halloween dress with over 1000 fake blood-filled syringes and she shared the process with her fans

Nigerian celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani is known for making creative designs that leave her fans awestruck and she did it again while celebrating Halloween Day on Thursday, October 31, 2024.

Toyin Lawani rocks dress made with over 1000 syringes for Halloween. Image credit: tiannahplacempire

The 42-year-old made a dress with 1000 syringes filled with fake blood. She fixed the syringe with the sharp needles on her fabric and it gave her an intimidating look.

She combined her attire with red hand gloves and the tips were designed with the fake blood-filled syringes. The mother of three noted that she had taken a well-deserved break but she is back like she never left.

The boss of Tiannah's Place Empire added that she uses fashion art to tell her stories. Her fans loved her creativity and they asked her to share the process she took to design the outfit.

See photos of Tiannah's Halloween outfit below

Watch the video of her outfit below:

Reactions to Toyin Lawani's Halloween outfit

Check out some of the reactions to Toyin Lawani's syringe outfit below:

@angelj4389:

"King Of Fashion for a big Reason."

@atoks_babie:

"This is Epic. You’re what you say you are Aunty."

@j_funmi:

"Please let's see the making. What Tiannah cannot do does not ...."

@ginadeltahairstore:

"My mentor! See eh, others are at the low, middle, or top, but you are the topmost! Ahan!"

@bigdolly_p:

"This is beyond my expectation."

@fadegoldmhiz:

"Awwww this is massive but why am I scared of the needles on your behalf."

@j_funmi:

"No one dares pull this through, except for the one and only queen of all fall queens. The warrior woman king."

Toyin Lawani wears animal-inspired dress

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Toyin had her fans talking after she rocked an animal-themed dress.

The front of the gold dress had a ram head design, while the back had a cape that flowed from her waist to her ankles.

Her attire was a display of creativity and did not fall short of what the CEO of Tiannah's Place Empire is known for.

