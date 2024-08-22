Toyin Lawani Says She Pays N8.2m for Daughter’s Monthly UK Rent, Fans Kick: "We No Send Her There”
- Fashion designer, Toyin Lawani, has lamented over the high cost of taking care of her daughter who lives in the UK
- She praised parents who have children in the UK, and she shared how much she pays monthly for her daughter's rent
- Lawani said that she respects those living in the UK and also train their children there as fans reacted to her post
Nigerian fashion designer, Toyin Lawani, has stated how much she spends on her daughter's monthly rent in a viral post on social media.
The fashion entrepreneur whose daughter marked her 19th birthday a few months ago said that she pays an equivalent of N8.2million monthly for her daughter's rent.
She praised parents who have children over there. According to her, parents who live in the UK and train their children there are really trying.
Toyin Lawani compares rent
In the post, she compared the rent she paid in the UK to what applies in Nigeria. The fashionista stated that her daughter’s rent was more than some people's annual rent in Nigeria.
Below is the post:
Reactions trail Toyin Lawani's post
Netizens reacted to what Lawani said about her daughter's rent. Here are some of the comments below:
@virgo.dnd:
"We no send her go there oo, if she like she can find house in Jigawa and live there."
@_shebejnr:
"Then come back to ur village where u don't even have to pay rent."
@deji__ix:
"The need for Nigerians to show classism at any given opportunity. Why do we need to see the amount you pay in rent."
@chukwuebuka______:
"The comparison is what I struggle 2 understand { Is Nigeria UK abi is UK Nigeria? }."
@_olayinca:
"Living in UK is by choice o."
@mr_browny101:
"Madam no body send you ,if you're tired combat and join us here in Nigeria."
@damilare.ivn:
"Nobody send you go uk to train your child don’t stress us here."
@im_ella_cruz:
"You de craze wetin concern us . Send them back here shuuu."
@omohshalewah:
"Na your headache be that."
Toyin Lawani stuns in new design
Legit.ng has reported that the popular fashion designer had her fans talking after she rocked an animal-themed dress.
The front of the gold dress had a ram head design, while the back had a cape that flowed from her waist to her ankles .
Her attire was a display of creativity and did not fall short of what the CEO of Tiannah's Place Empire is known for.
Source: Legit.ng
