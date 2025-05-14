Yemi My Lover producer, Yemi Ayebo, says Olamide did not reach out to him despite naming a song after his movie

Veteran Nollywood producer, Ayebo Yemi Solomon, has expressed deep pain over being left out by superstar rapper, Olamide, after the release of his song Yemi Lover — a track inspired by Solomon’s classic movie Yemi My Lover.

In a recent interview, the filmmaker said that while he was happy about the tribute, he was disappointed that Olamide never reached out to him.

He stated

“Olamide didn’t call me when he released the song. I was happy, but not happy.When the video dropped, I was expecting a call, at least a feature. I tried to see him, but it didn’t work.”

Ayebo also opened up about his years of financial struggles, blaming piracy for killing his career.

According to him, he marketed Yemi My Lover by himself, but pirates hijacked the film, reproduced it, and left him with nothing.

He said,

“I didn’t make money from Yemi My Lover. Pirates waged war against me. They were printing the movie jackets anyhow. I invested N50,000 to N60,000, but I didn’t earn much back."

The filmmaker, who has since produced over 17 movies, revealed that almost all were pirated, leaving him broke.

“90 per cent of the money went to pirates. They are a curse to me. I ran into debt and even sold my land in Ajah to survive.”

He added that despite being one of the early faces of Yoruba romantic movies, he still doesn’t own a house and is struggling financially.

He added:

“Things are not easy. I’m broke. I only managed to get a car, some cameras, and an office. That’s all.”

Fans react to Yemi's heartbreaking story

The veteran’s emotional revelation triggered mixed reactions on social media, with many expressing sympathy and others offering advice.

@captainblazee wrote:

“I don't mind to support in my own little way, he made love easy for me as a kid... Ooomase oooo 😢😢”

@bigbritgernaiiiija2021 advised:

“He should start a YouTube channel and post videos, that’s a way to start earning again.”

@thesplufiqmc added:

“And all those people are somewhere enjoying money they didn’t work for.”

@sharyyvybes questioned the callout:

“Why bring Olamide into this? There’s a way to speak without calling him out.”

@toppyjay001 appealed to actor Kunle Afod:

“@kunleafod please sir, as God used you for other veterans, help him too 🙏🏾.

@rexgallery4 reflected on his condition:

“He has an office, bought cars but no house… very deep. May God lift you, sir.”

However, not all reactions were sympathetic. One user brought up his past political affiliations:

@show_face00 wrote:

“This man campaigned for Tinubu and spent the money Tinubu gave him. Now he wants more. He insulted people online then. He’s part of the problem.”

Yemi My Lover speaks on Tope Alabi

Legit.ng meanwhile earlier reported that Mr. Yemi spoke about his relationship with gospel singer, Tope Alabi.

According to the filmmaker, the singer was one of his mentees.

He recounted how they visited the lyrical evangelist’s family home in Oshodi. He noted that Tope’s mum had complete trust in him to take good care of her.

