Nigerian comedian Remote has cried out on social media over his recent experience with the police

The skitmaker called for help after he was picked up by some policemen, taken to the police station and his car key was seized

Remote’s situation triggered a series of reactions on social media after his call for help went viral

Nigerian comedian Tolulope Olayiwola, aka Remote, was recently picked up by some policemen, with his car key seized.

On May 12, 2025, the skitmaker took to his Instagram stories to cry for help as he informed Nigerians about how he was taken away to the police station when he stepped out to play football.

Comedian Remote shares how unknown police men seized his car key, dumped him at station. Photos: @Iamremote

Source: Instagram

According to Remote, he was picked up by the uniformed men around Orchid, in Lagos and taken to Ajah police station. The skitmaker explained that his car was locked up and his car key was taken away while they left him at the station.

However, what raised people’s curiosity was when Remote said that one of the Ajah policemen came out and claimed not to know the people who dropped him there and took away his car key.

Remote wrote:

“Police carry me now for orchid road o, Carry me come Ajah police station. Them lock my car, carry my car key, then leave me and car for here o. One Ajah police came out now they said they don't know them.”

In a subsequent post, Remote posted a photo of himself standing beside his car while noting that he had stepped out to play football.

See the screenshots of his post below:

Reactions as Remote shares encounter with ‘policemen’

After Remote informed Nigerians about his situation with the police, it drew the attention of netizens and they dropped their hot takes. Some of them were of the opinion that the supposed ‘policemen’ were thieves trying to steal his car, while others said controversial activist, VeryDarkMan, was a voice against things like this.

Okoliwilson__ said:

“Una don Dey speak up? It’s going round😂.”

Heisartless said:

“Dem dey one corner dey sight you. If you comot for that place dem dey come back to come carry your motor😂.”

Iamsdsexy wrote:

“This country supposed dey Netflix.”

Only1brytos said:

“Eeya, d police dey prank you, dem go give u no fear 😂.”

Noah_jack147 wrote:

“If e never reach your side you go think say VDM na talkative.”

____ibidapo said:

“Not in support of this although it’s funny but when it’s time to raise voice to support injustice and police brutality, make sure your voice is as loud as JBL 90KW speaker 😂.”

Eddysland33 said:

“This is what VDM has been fighting and talking about but you all keep mute. Don’t worry it will reach everybody. Enjoy your stay there.”

Xquisite_dplus wrote:

“The country no just dey organized at all.”

Uzainla said:

“@nigeriapoliceforce please talk to your people dis brutality is too much 😢.”

Olayemi_atp wrote:

“No leave him 😂he no Dey use him platform speak about injustice 😂😂hold him well and let’s him feel am.”

Inspired_by_bhs said:

“Ajiwe hummm , sha stay with your car.”

Eminence13 said:

“When we say e go touch everybody una think say na play play abi ... injustice to one is injustice to all ..thats the only way we can win🔥.”

Folashaddee said:

“No leave your car Ooo Na Scope to come back to Steal Am Ooooo.”

Iam_m.aood said:

“Police with no proper uniform should be regarded as threat to citizens, why one guy wearing shirt and trouser or putting on black on black go just dey stop people for road claiming what they are not like 😳.”

Comedian Remote shares police encounter around Ajah area of Lagos. Photo: @Iamremote

Source: Instagram

Remote shares vision God gave him about Gov Sanwo-Olu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that comedian Remote made fans roll with laughter after sharing the prophecy that God gave him about Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu.

The two were at an event when Remote went to meet the governor, who was sitting with some other dignitaries.

According to him, God gave him a vision for the number one citizen in Lagos state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng