Nollywood actor Yemi Ayebo, best known as Yemi My Lover, shared the relationship he had with gospel singer Tope Alabi

Yemi talked about his experiences with Tope Alabi and how she went out of her way to always get to him

He further revealed that the gospel singer was among those who had passed through him in the industry

Nigerian actor Yemi Ayebo, best known as Yemi My Lover, has spoken out about his relationship with gospel singer Tope Alabi, with whom he appears to be at odds.

The movie star revealed in an interview with Biola Bayo on her talk show, Talk To B, that Tope Alabi went to extraordinary lengths to be with him, as she was one of those he mentored.

Yemi My Lover speaks on relationship with Tope Alabi Credit: @topealabi, @biolabayo1

Source: Instagram

He recounted how they visited the lyrical evangelist’s family home in Oshodi. Noting that Tope’s mum had complete trust in him taking good care of her.

He addressed their relationship situation and said they are now on good terms.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Tope Alabi is one of those who passed through me in the industry. We are both good to each other.

"I remember the year that she said it herself when she got to my place that she had been looking for me for over a year or two. I said the other time that we don’t know the value of what this work carries. You might want to see an artiste then, and you will be searching for two years or more before you see them.

"Eventually, she went through a lot to see me and she got my place and I accepted her wholly because she was hardworking and gifted with music. When she was with me, we used to go to their house in Oshodi. We can go away for a week or 2 and her mother wouldn’t be worried or bothered because she had already handed her over to me. Because I am not that rubbish artiste, that cannot be trusted with girls. When she was with me, I saw her musical talent, but she wasn’t that good at acting”.

See the video below

Reactions trail Yemi My Lover’s confession

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

praise_collections247:

"These are LEGENDS."

open_education1:

"Can’t wait to watch this tonight."

symply_abiks22:

"Omo e be things ooo, I hope she is reaching out to him one way or the other sha."

touchebony7:

"She passed through Alade Aromire that was where I know her."

abiolaadebayo_fanpage:

"Living legends."

Actor Yemi My Lover calls out Tope Alabi for neglecting him after fame

Still on the gospel singer, Legit.ng reported that she was called out by veteran actor Yemi My Lover for dumping him after she found fame.

Yemi claimed Tope Alabi trained under him in the movie industry during the 90s but failed to assist him.

The actor also recounted how he tried to reach out to the gospel artist when he wanted to mark his birthday last year.

Source: Legit.ng