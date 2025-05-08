Videos from MC Oluomo's daughter Ayinke's 30th birthday celebration in the United States have emerged on social media

A video captured MC Oluomo's daughter's reaction to the moment her fiance proposed during her birthday party

MC Oluomo's daughter, while flaunting her engagement ring, also mentioned the Nigerian singer she would love to see perform at her wedding

Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, could soon walk his daughter Ayinke down the aisle after her engagement at a lavish birthday party.

On Thursday, May 8, videos showing fun moments from MC Oluomo's daughter's 30th birthday celebration in Atlanta, United States, emerged online.

MC Oluomo’s daughter says 'yes' to her man during her lavish birthday party in Atlanta, USA. Credit: mcoluomo/ayinke

Source: Instagram

Ayinke, who in a series of post via her Instastory disclosed the birthday party was organised by her lover, was spotted with friends on the dance floor as they showered her with money.

However, the highlight of the event was the moment Ayinke's fiance unexpectedly went on his knees to propose to her.

Caught by surprise, MC Oluomo's daughter couldn’t help but sit down before accepting the proposal.

Sharing a picture of her flaunting her ring, Ayinke hinted that her wedding was on the way, while sending a message to her friends to get ready.

She added that she would love to see Nigerian veteran singer Wande Coal perform his evergreen song 'Ololufe' at her wedding.

The video from MC Oluomo's daughter's proposal in Atlanta is below:

Below is a screenshot of MC Oluomo's daughter expressing desire to have Wande Coal perform at her wedding:

MC Oluomo’s daughter shares wedding plans as she disclosed singer to perform. Credit: ayinke

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that MC Oluomo responded to Nigerians making fun of him over his viral 'Kundus' comment.

Reactions to MC Oluomo's daughter's birthday

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some Nigerians shared their takes on MC Oluomo's daughter's lavish birthday party. Read the comments below:

Silvah101 said:

"Any small mistake from the man like this, na to call her papa thugs to come deal with am."

TowFunFun reacted:

"She still get Agbero blood for her body See as she sit down for floor No class."

streetupdate24_ commented:

"Make una allow the girl decide if na yes or no."

Govmentson commented:

"I hope this isn’t Nigeria!? Cos EFCC won’t be happy."

1blackoracle said:

"This one wey dey shout "ain't, ain't "

Ibile_Blog commented:

"The girl never ready to settle down, the guy is just forcing things, he go cry las las."

pridecrib said:

"You wan scream compt your throat ontop another man pikin celebration m nawa o."

nwaAmara3 said:

"@officialEFCC money mutilation happening there , regardless of the currency or where they are they’re still Nigerians and action must be taken."

Moment MC Oluomo gave 'Kundus' to supporters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that MC Oluomo trended on social media over a video of him commending his supporters.

The NURTW president appreciated his supporters and colleagues for the role they played before he moved to Abuja.

However, in an attempt to give his supporters kudos for a job well done, Oluomo mentioned 'Kundus,' igniting hilarious comments online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng