MC Oluomo's "CV" reeled out as he emerges as NURTW national president

The emergence of Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo as the NURTW national president has continued to pull reactions

The curriculum vitae of MC Oluomo has emerged on social media showing his previous leadership experience

Nigerians reacted to MC Oluomo's CV with mixed comments of praises and knocks for the strong man of the Lagos transportation sector

FCT, Abuja - The curriculum vitae of Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo emerged after he was sworn in as the the national president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Legit.ng recalls that MC Oluomo was sworn in as NURTW national president in Abuja at the union’s secretariat on Monday, November 11.

Following his emergence as national president, MC Oluomo urged NURTW members to maintain peace and forgive those who wronged him, asking them to do the same.

An X user, Cupid Agent, @Yeyetinubu, said MC Oluomo has paid his dues in full at the NURTW.

Below are MC Oluomo’s past leadership experience:

National President NURTW

Chairman Lagos state NURTW

3 times Lagos State Treasurer NURTW

Chairman Oshodi Branch A

Treasurer Oshodi Branch A

Trustee Oshodi Branch A

Nigerians react to MC Oluomo's CV

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians who commented on the rich experience of the newly sworn-in NURTW leader.

@oluseed

I might not like what the organisation represents, but you can't stop a determined and committed person from rising. He deserves to be where he is today, so people should cut him some slack.

@ykcee8370

What people don't understand is Principles of success is the same thing everywhere.

Eleribuomos that might likely drag me for this.

Note: I said "principles" o, not methods.

@Rich44865Famous

The man is too good!!! He's a lovable person, I congratulates him.

@KingnoelC

Minister for transportation incoming! Too

@Muttewcom

Oluomo for many reasons

