"He Paid His Dues": MC Oluomo's "CV" Reeled Out as He Emerges as NURTW National President
- The emergence of Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo as the NURTW national president has continued to pull reactions
- The curriculum vitae of MC Oluomo has emerged on social media showing his previous leadership experience
- Nigerians reacted to MC Oluomo's CV with mixed comments of praises and knocks for the strong man of the Lagos transportation sector
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
FCT, Abuja - The curriculum vitae of Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo emerged after he was sworn in as the the national president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).
Legit.ng recalls that MC Oluomo was sworn in as NURTW national president in Abuja at the union’s secretariat on Monday, November 11.
Following his emergence as national president, MC Oluomo urged NURTW members to maintain peace and forgive those who wronged him, asking them to do the same.
An X user, Cupid Agent, @Yeyetinubu, said MC Oluomo has paid his dues in full at the NURTW.
Below are MC Oluomo’s past leadership experience:
- National President NURTW
- Chairman Lagos state NURTW
- 3 times Lagos State Treasurer NURTW
- Chairman Oshodi Branch A
- Treasurer Oshodi Branch A
- Trustee Oshodi Branch A
Nigerians react to MC Oluomo's CV
Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians who commented on the rich experience of the newly sworn-in NURTW leader.
@oluseed
I might not like what the organisation represents, but you can't stop a determined and committed person from rising. He deserves to be where he is today, so people should cut him some slack.
@ykcee8370
What people don't understand is Principles of success is the same thing everywhere.
Eleribuomos that might likely drag me for this.
Note: I said "principles" o, not methods.
@Rich44865Famous
The man is too good!!! He's a lovable person, I congratulates him.
@KingnoelC
Minister for transportation incoming! Too
@Muttewcom
Oluomo for many reasons
MC Oluomo’s son brags as he congratulates father
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that MC Oluomo's son, King West, publicly congratulated him on his recent appointment as the NURTW's national president.
MC Oluomo was appointed president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers on November 9.
King West, in an Instagram post, caught the attention of the country following the manner he bragged after his father's appointment.
