Isreal DMW is excited that his boss, Davido, will soon get married to his lover and baby mama of many years

He penned an emotional note to celebrate the mother of two as she prepares for her wedding taking place this year

He thanked Chioma for being the reason for Davido's success and happiness as he empathised that she came from a good home

Davido's personal logistic manager, Isreal Afeare, better known as Isreal DMW, has showered praises on Chioma, aka, Chef Chi as she and Davido prepare for their wedding this year.

Legit.ng had reported that Davido confirmed that he was getting married to Chef Chi while he was on a visit to pastor Tobi Adegboyega in London.

In a short but emotional message on social media, Isreal stated why Chioma deserved to be honoured on her wedding day.

According to him, Lagos should be shut down for her because her good characters showed that she came from a good family, and they gave her a good home training.

Isreal says Chioma is behind Davido's success

Not done celebrating the Grammy nominee's wife, Isreal DMW said she was behind Davido's success and happiness. He noted that his boss has been soaring since he and Chef Chi have been together.

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens took to the comments section to react to the post. Here are some of the reaction below:

@an_na_bella11:

"Fr, chioma deserves all the accolades, she’s such a peaceful woman, no drama."

@aglowskinaffair:

"Chai ,Isreal is loyal to the core ,see the way he respects and honors David and his wife ,he is a good man,may God bless you with a good woman too."

@kamsy_ikechiukwu:

"Israel the way you bring yourself down to Earth God will definitely lift you someday your type are very rare. Pride will make people think you will overdoing it, But keep being you and stay original."

@pretty_ginii:

"Our wife, you are truly loved by many,truly a womans beauty can not keep a home,but a good woman does ,thank you for alway making our Davido happy and always standing by him.

@abaya_gold_plug:

"Enduring infidelity is a sign of good woman for Africa men."

@gifty_tomi:

"If only you accorded you wife same way…just saying."

@ikaydardison:

"Everyone must choose one of two pains: The pain of discipline or the pain of regret."

@amakanwakaego:

"Chioma deserve every accolade she gets. Infact, she's the best when it comes to marriage."

@bekeebaby914:

"Nigerian men and their definition of good women!!"

@iam_bmodel:

"Tell me why OBO and his wife won’t love Juju, The way he was calling her ma throughout the whole write up shows the kind of love and respect he has for her."

