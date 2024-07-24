Davido's aide, Isreal DMW, continues to celebrate his numerous feats, with the latest being the gift of a Canadian Visa

Days after he took to his social media handle to celebrate getting a 10-year UK and Shenghen work visa, he added another one to his feather

In a post shared on his social media handle, Isreal DMW thanked his boss as his Canadian Visa was approved, and he can now go to the country without any hindrance

Isreal Afeare, aka Isreal DMW, the logistics manager for International Afrobeats star Davido, recently took to his social media handles to share some good news.

In a post shared online, Isreal expressed his happiness as he confirmed his Canadian Visa had been approved.

Days after getting his 10-year UK visa, Isreal DMW celebrates again as his Canadian Visa gets approved. Photo credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

The news about Isreal's Canadian Visa came days after he had shared on his handles that he was recently granted a 10-year work pass in the UK.

"I'm grateful, my Oga" - Isreal thanks OBO

The social media personality shared how grateful he was that his UK and Canadian Visa had been approved.

He noted in his post that this achievement was only possible with his boss' influence.

Isreal DMW thanked Davido for making it happen and said he would forever be grateful. He also noted that now that his UK and Canadian Visas were out, the next one on his mind was his American pass.

See Isreal DMW's post as he celebrated the feat:

Netizens react to Isreal DMW's Visa post

Here are some of the comments that trailed Isreal DMW's appreciation post:

@ayomide_ruqoyah:

"Just to make Sheila jealous?"

@datdezignerguy:

"Na Israel and Poco Lee happy pass for this Lagos."

@gbogbotigbogbo_store:

"And you said Israel should not be shouting my oga my oga all the time? If na you, you no go scream join?

@femmyobaf:

"Dis guy sha! Did he really just say, two sophisticated visas."

@zayxon_tech:

"Whoever doesn’t like Davido definitely isn’t loved at home…"

@prinzsamyj:

"Possibly he didn’t spend his personal money to get it and did u get a 10years straight visa in the uk and was it now u got the visa or back when things were good."

@call_me_gilgal:

"Na that hin ex lose."

@needsesan:

"Israel Hoti Hoti…. Everywhere good man.. congratulations mine is next in Jesus name!!!!!"

@iamgracejames:

"Very lucky man."

@herjorlaryor04:

"And one weyrey want make he leave Davido. As a man, if u like no get sense."

