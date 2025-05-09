VeryDarkMan is back from EFCC custody, and many could not keep calm for his first official post after his release

The king of the Ratel gang regained his freedom a few days ago and has made his first official post

The clip shared, alongside his post caption, triggered multiple reactions online as fans shared their hot takes

Nigerian social media users were elated to see VeryDarkMan, whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse, make his first official appearance on social media since his release.

VDM's journey to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission's custody began after he went with his mother to GTB to complain about constant debits on her account.

VDM generates massive reactions with his post caption following release. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Reports that took over social media claimed that the Ratel President had been arrested. Several initial efforts to secure his release proved futile, which later resulted in a protest that broke out in Abuja. He finally regained freedom a couple of days ago to the joy of the masses.

In a fresh development, VDM shared a video from his 'tattered' apartment, dressed in his cultural Edo costume, speaking and blasting traditional music.

The audacious online critic jabbed at the government via his caption, after he revealed that there are now four official arms of the government, as he included the Ratel.

VeryDrakMan wrote:

"We now have four arms of government. THE LEGISLATIVE ARM. THE JUDICIAL ARM THE EXECUTIVE ARM. And the RATEL MOVEMENT (we just starting)."

See the post below:

Recall that the Ratel went all out to protest for the freedom of their president, so it is expected that VeryDarkMan extends his appreciation to them.

Reactions as VDM shares first post after release

Read some reactions below:

@ahtom_b said:

"Presido wey dey press the bad eggs neck 👏👏👏👏."

@tonizek said:

"Yes o, nobody strong pass Yahweh, He is God over all. 😍❤️."

@i_seeker_007 said:

"You came out stronger and better 💪🏿✊."

@dkokopee said:

"No arrest can stop your SHINE Naaa!!! ….urhobo wadoo."

@distinctionworld said:

"Is it just me that’s smiling 😂😂I just de smile like mumu see VDM post."

@promise_kazi5 said:

"The king is back oooo 😂😂😂😂😂😂Long awaited post. Presido u don make refresh tire haba."

@tonizek said:

"This day, the Lord has made you a chief cornerstone, whoever falls on you shall be destroyed, and whoever you fall on shall be totally destroyed! I feel like prophesying 🔥 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

@ahtom_b said:

"Omo na @jojooflele comment I dey see past everyone here... The love is real👏👏👏... Welcome bro 😍."

VDM generates massive reactions with his post caption following release. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

@komzycool_official said:

"@verydarkblackman if them shout Ratel ,what should be our Response?????😂cos this 4th arm of government go too sweet."

@iaam_rozy said:

"Our president have finally address the nation."

Radiogad tells critic to prove he's 'straight'

Meanwhile, the arrest and release of VeryDarkMan, Vincent Martins Otse, has continued to trend as many online users try to grasp the situation.

Online commentator Radiogad went online to ask VDM to marry Jojo of Lele, the female content creator who went all out during his protest.

He stated that he needs the critics to make a point to the world, leaving Nigerians to drag him by his bald head.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng