Portable discloses he earned ₦70 million within three days following his victory over Speed Darlington in a celebrity boxing match

The singer received ₦30 million to accept the fight, ₦20 million as a winning bonus, and an additional ₦20 million from Burna Boy

The bout ended in a technical knockout after Speed Darlington sustained a wrist injury in the first round

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has revealed that he amassed a staggering ₦70 million in just three days following his victory over fellow entertainer Speed Darlington in a celebrity boxing match

The highly publicised bout, dubbed "Chaos in the Ring," took place on April 18 at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Lagos.

Portable emerged victorious via technical knockout after Speed Darlington suffered a wrist injury in the first round and was unable to continue.

In a recent video that has gone viral, Portable detailed the financial breakdown of his earnings from the event. He stated that he was initially offered ₦30 million to accept the fight.

Upon winning, he received an additional ₦20 million as a bonus. Furthermore, Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy, who has had a history of conflict with Speed Darlington, gifted Portable another ₦20 million in celebration of his victory.

Portable stated:

“I was first given ₦30 million to agree to the fight. Then they said if I win, I would get another ₦20 million, making it ₦50 million. After I beat Speed Darlington, I even wounded him, and then Burna Boy sent me an extra ₦20 million. So, in just three days, I made ₦70 million"

See the video here:

Fans react to Portable’s comments:

The news of Portable's earnings has elicited mixed reactions online:

@_abochie said,

“Why are they dressed like MTN security men?”

@iam_YoungShozy stated,

“Rich man pikin go think say then be groomsmen or MTN ambassadors.”

@dexxdcruiseboi, commented:

“Portable you be bird? If MEN fall you. Men de dash you ₦20m kehhhh n you use am buga for fellow birds.”

@iam_lilbenz stated:

“70 million in 3 days? Portable don turn motivational speaker overnight ”

@prettygurl_zinny wrote:

“Na this same Portable wey dem dey drag last year? Life no balance fr ”

@chuks_deplug said:

“Burna Boy just dey dash money like say na POS machine ”

@oluwasholaofficial commented:

“Speed Darlington go dey wish say na him win now. But fight no be music ”

@sisi_gloriaa said:

“This life ehn, just get drama and you go blow. Portable dey collect 70M now ”

@man_like_kayz wrote:

“70 million ke? Na to enter ring with Portable next. Even if he beat me ”

@baddestchef_tee stated:

“Make Portable just open seminar for upcoming artists. This guy dey cash out anyhow 🫢”

@iamgodstime wrote:

“So now Burna Boy dey use Portable do revenge mission? Speed go learn lesson.”

@lady_vee_empire commented:

“Juju or not, money don enter. Na result matter now congrats Portable!”

@thatwarri_boi:

“Imagine say person knack you for ring and still collect ₦70m on top am”

Portable throws subtle jab at 30BG

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable spoke about what he intended to achieve in the next five years.

He also stated that his fans would be identified as the "40 Billion Gang," a subtle jab at Davido's fans, who are known as "30BG."

According to him, his crew will be better than 30BG

