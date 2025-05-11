VDM has shared a video showing 70 girls who were repatriated to Nigeria after being trafficked abroad

The activist had earlier donated ₦20 million to NATIP in hopes of helping bring back some of the trafficked girls

Fans were thrilled by the good news, praising the activist and showering him with prayers

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, has shared a video of 70 girls who were repatriated to Nigeria.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the activist donated ₦20 million to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to support the repatriation of underage girls trafficked abroad.

In a video shared by the TikToker, he explained that he had to rush to Lagos state from Abuja after receiving an urgent call.

He revealed that the owner of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, had provided a flight to airlift the girls back to Nigeria.

According to him, Onyema did not charge a fee for the rescue operation and even incurred a financial loss in the process.

The activist stated that the businessman lost nearly ₦300 million because the girls did not travel at the initially scheduled time.

He further disclosed that Allen Onyema also paid for the medical bills of all the repatriated girls.

VDM speaks about trafficked girls

Speaking about the girls, VDM said he was shocked to discover that two of them were already pregnant.

He urged the Nigerian Immigration Service to tighten security at the borders to prevent further trafficking of girls out of the country.

Recall that VDM had previously called out Abike Dabiri over the trafficking of underage Nigerian girls abroad.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to VDM's video

Netizens shared their take about the video posted by the activist. Here are comments below:

@dkokopee commented:

"Na only we fit help us for Nigeria 🇳🇬, so we have to put all hands on deck to make Nigeria shina again."

@cubana_chiefpriest reacted

"Voice of the Voiceless.

@bigchacha01 commented:

"I just knew it when I saw you were coming to Lagos, I just said in my mind “duty calls” and boom. I love you sincerely VDM."

@web3_tr3da wrote:

"A win for one is truly a win for all. Nigerians are proud of you VDM, Air Peace, and NAPTIP. Those who choose to hate may never see the impact, but if you really want to understand what true happiness looks like, visit the families of these rescued girls. Witness how their lives changed in a moment,the joy on their faces will help understand better.This proves that even the smallest act of help can make a world of difference."

