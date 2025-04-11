Verydarkman has donated the sum of N20 million from his NGO to NAPTIP for the repatriation and rehabilitation of some underage children

The activist had called out Abike Dabiri a few days ago and shared videos of some underage children in Ivory Coast

Fan were excited and praised the activist as they shared their take about his action, they also taunted the federal government

Nigerian activist, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, has donated N20 million to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP)

Legit.ng had reported that the TikToker had shared a video of some underage girls, who were trafficked to Ivory Coast and being used for bedroom activities.

VDM begs government over plight of underage children trafficked outside the country. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

He visited NAPTIP after calling out Abike Dabiri and pledged to help the agency combat human trafficking. Fulling his promise, he shared the receipt of the money transferred to the agency's account from his NGO.

According to him, the money would be used to bring back the underage children he showed in his video. The money would also be used to bring back other children trafficked to other countries.

Not stopping there, VDM also pointed out that part of the money would go into rehabilitation of the children.

VDM sends message to the government

Also in the recording, VDM begged the federal government to to put pressure on immigration in Nigeria. He pointed out that it would reduce the number of children unlawfully taken out of Nigeria.

VDM shares plan of underage children he made a video with, appreciated NAPTIP. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

The activist also remarked that NAPTIP is saddled with a lot of responsivities but have limited financial capability to execute them.

He asserted that children were being trafficked interstate for baby factories, and they harvest some of their organs.

He also called on the government to find a solution to the children seen begging on the street.

Recall that VDM has sent up an NGO as few months ago to rise money for the underprivileged. A few people have benefitted financially from him to solve their problem.

See the video here:

Nigerians react to VDM's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are comments below:

@officialsarahmartins shared:

"I’m such a proud wifey, weldon my husband."

@deejayneptune wrote:

"And what is the Nigerian government doing? Are these people not your citizens? This speaks volume."

@officialdjnanya stated:

"Aazin you donated 20M to bring citizens of a country back? Bruuh! Ur doings mehn. FG shame on all of una o."

@zaraleinadsignature shared:

"We are proud of you."

@dkokopee commented:

"Hope they would give account of how the funds was spent ooo!! Because naija people in positions, sabi abuse am well well o!! Make I quiet first."

@chineduarinze_ reacted:

"So you’re telling me that Nigeria government does not have money for bringing those girls back? Chai!."

