Verydarkman has reacted to the tweets made by Abike Dabiri, to his video about trafficked underage children in Ivory Coast

He had called out Dabiri and gave her an ultimatum to repatriate the children back to Nigeria

In his new video, he rained curses and blasted Dabiri, he also shared his next move while removing the comment button from his post

Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has shown that he was not pleased with the way Abike Dabiri, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, reacted to his video about some underage children.

The TikToker had made a video about his encounter with some underage children in Ivory Coast, who were trafficked over there for bedroom affairs.

VDM sends daring message to Abike Dabiri over her reaction to his video about trafficked underage children to Ivory Coast. Photo creedit@abikedabiri/@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Reacting to VDM's call-out, Dabiri made several tweets with laughing emojis after retweeting the messages sent to her by Verydarkman.

She labelled VDM's video a mischief and added that it was the work of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, (NAPTIP).

Also replying to Dabiri's tweet, VDM blasted her for laughing at another person's pain. He noted that he remarked that NAPTIP was mentioned in his first video.

VDM curses Dabiri, her supporters

In his video, VDM cursed Abike Dabiri and her supporters. He accused her of trying to shame him and affirmed that her children are not among the trafficked girls, that was why she was laughing at him.

VDM, who loves calling out celebrities, labelled her tweets damage control and dared her to show the work she has been doing since she claimed she was very busy.

The activist also challenged Dabiri to bring her book so he can see the number of people she has repatriated to Nigeria.

He accused Dabiri of trying to use him to shine and claiming the video does not concern her.

VDM added that what he said was all about the Nigerian children, who were being maltreated abroad.

VDM calls on Nigeria Immigration over trafficked underage children after Abiki Dabiri's reaction to his video. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VDM shares his next plan

Also in the recording, Verydarkman promised to go to NAPTIP to find a solution to his problem. He asserted that the most important thing was to bring back the kidnapped children.

He also called on Nigeria immigration to buckle up while questioning them on what they have been doing while underage children were being smuggled without them knowing.

VDM alleged that children were trafficked every day for hustling outside Nigeria and pointed out that it was a big concern which demanded an urgent solution.

VDM asked for the measure that the Nigeria immigration was taking to ensure such stops or reduced to the barest minimum.

See the video here:

Radiogad drags VDM over video

Legit.ng had reported that the media personality had shown grievance towards Verydarkman for taking calling out at people, who contributed money for Bobrisky after he was released from prison.

Some notable personalities in the entertainment industry including Don Jazzy, Funke Akindele had donated millions to the crossdresser. VDM took a swipe at all of them in his post.

In a video made by Radiogad, he gave Verydarkman a new name and said that he was just a hater because of what he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng