Protesters advocating for VeryDarkMan's release stormed the National Assembly on 7 May, demanding justice following his arrest by the EFCC

Demonstrators, including social media influencers and civil rights activists, called for transparency and due process in handling his case

The protest intensified as supporters urged lawmakers to intervene, sparking a widespread conversation on social media

On 7 May, supporters of the popular activist VeryDarkMan gathered in large numbers at the National Assembly, demanding his immediate release following his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The demonstration, which saw protesters chanting slogans and holding placards, disrupted activities around the legislative complex.

Video: Protesters Supporting VeryDarkMan Storm National Assembly With Their Demands. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Supporters demand justice for VeryDarkMan

Protesters, including civil rights activists and social media influencers, expressed their frustration over the arrest.

They argued that VeryDarkMan's detention was unjust and called for transparency in the investigation process. Many insisted that the EFCC should provide clear reasons for his arrest and ensure due process.

National Assembly witnesses intense protest

The National Assembly became the focal point of the protest, with demonstrators blocking entrances and calling on lawmakers to intervene.

Security personnel were deployed to manage the situation, as the gathering grew in size. Despite efforts to maintain order, the protest highlighted growing concerns over accountability and freedom of expression.

See the video below:

See some protesters reaction below:

EFCC yet to respond to protesters’ demands

At the time of reporting, the EFCC had not released an official statement regarding the arrest or the demands of the protesters.

Supporters of VeryDarkMan remained firm in their stance, vowing to continue their advocacy until their concerns were addressed.

The incident has sparked widespread conversations on social media, with many Nigerians weighing in on the matter.

As the situation develops, further updates are expected on any official action taken by the authorities.

About National Assembly

The Nigerian National Assembly is the country’s bicameral legislature, comprising the Senate and the House of Representatives.

It is responsible for making laws, overseeing government policies, and representing the interests of citizens. The Senate consists of 109 members, while the House of Representatives has 360 members, both elected from various constituencies across Nigeria.

Located in Abuja, the National Assembly plays a key role in shaping governance, including budget approvals and constitutional amendments. It serves as a check on executive power, ensuring accountability and democratic governance.

Lawyer of VeryDarkMan shares what he observed about Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Deji Adeyanju, the lawyer representing online personality VeryDarkMan has voiced concerns regarding the trajectory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in the wake of his client’s recent arrest.

Speaking on the matter, the lawyer highlighted what he perceived as a growing pattern of actions against activists, artists, and celebrities, raising concerns about restrictions on freedom of expression and dissent.According to his statement, he suggested that such actions might discourage individuals from challenging government policies in the future.

The comments have sparked many discussions among political analysts and social commentators, with varying perspectives emerging on the government’s approach to activism and public criticism.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng