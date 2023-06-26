Nigerian superstar singer Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, made his countrymen and Africa as a whole proud once more

The Last Last hitmaker has been named Best International Act at the 2023 Black Entertainment Awards, making it the fourth time he has won it consecutively

The 'African Giant' singer won the BET Awards' most coveted category, beating out contenders such as Ayra Starr, Central Cee, and Stormzy, among others

Nigerian international superstar Burna Boy has won the Best International Act award at the 2023 BET Awards.

Burna Boy was nominated alongside Aya Nakamura, Ayra Starr, Central Cee, Ella Mai, K.O., L7nnon, Stormzy, Tiakola, and Uncle Waffles in the BET category.

Burna Boy won Best International Act at the 2023 BET Awards. Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Even though he was not present for the concert, he is already having a fantastic time on the world stage.

Love, Damini, his 2022 album, was a worldwide triumph, and he has already won a BET Award in the same category in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the post below:

Nigerians celebrate Burna Boy

Legit.ng captured the excitement depicted by Burna's fans over his recent win. See below:

skrilezcc:

"Biggest artist in Africa. Bigger than Davido and Wizkid put together ."

rexxbeatz:

"I saw the other nominees and all I can say is; Odogwu you bad ."

versatile_anthony:

"Level has gon up, he doesn’t perform at the BET anymore. African Giant"

linda_finegurl:

"Burna is a big name in the industry. Odogwu aburo guy name."

dorimevibes:

"This guyyyyyy. I'm so proud of him. I wasn't wrong about him when I first heard like to party. Odogwu no dey disappoint. Congratulations ."

thebitsyle's profile picture

"Don’t compare, just for him.. awon old cats ."

eminentgr8:

"Congratulations Odogwu! He's now won it the fourth time. Four in the last five editions. Most awarded international artist in this category. ."

Burna Boy's songs hit record-breaking 1 billion streams on Audiomack

Burna Boy entered into record books after becoming the first African to hit over one billion streams on the popular music streaming platform, Audiomack.

According to reports, Audiomack confirmed the achievement via its official Twitter account on Thursday.

The singer achieved the feat with the combined streams of his last three albums and singles in recent years.

Source: Legit.ng