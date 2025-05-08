Reports of Wizkid cancelling his shows due to low ticket sales have sparked a debate online

One of Burna Boy's popular fans weighed in, dragging Wizkid for not promoting his Morayo album enough

Burna Boy's fan also recalled how Wizkid beefed with Davido before the release of the Morayo album, suggesting it might have affected him

Nigerian international artist Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, has continued to trend hours after reports of him cancelling his shows surfaced on social media.

Reports claimed Wizkid who had sold-out popular venues like the O2 Arena, had canceled his concerts over low ticket sales.

Burna Boy's fan explains reason behind Wizkid's decline as singer cancels show.

The reports ignited debates online, with many of Wizkid's fans supporting him as rival fans bashed him.

Burna Boy's fan and influencer Benny in a series of tweets on X, formerly Twitter, criticised Wizkid for being unable to sell out venues.

According to Benny, Wizkid didn't do enough promotion for the Morayo album before deciding to embark on a tour.

Burna Boy's fans criticises Wizkid for not promoting Morayo album as singer cancels shows.

"Even the biggest artists globally still promote their works like they’re still upcoming artists. Ed Sheeran has sold out uncountable stadiums but he recently performed by the road side with a guitar for his fans just to promote his new single and people mocked him. Wizkid’s decline is really sad to witness because his fans have overrated him in recent times and it probably got into his head too much. if we’re being honest, he didn’t grant any interviews for his new album, he only promoted the album online. no interviews, no meet and greets with fans, no public appearances whatsoever, he’s just been indoors and posting links. the concerts tickets won’t sell themselves because the last tour was cancelled and he didn’t make up for that yet. too sad," he said.

He also suggested that Wizkid's decline started after his viral online exchange with Davido.

"This Wizkid recent decline after beefing and trolling davido nonstop before dropping his last album. una sure say no be that p bring bad luck? he don dey cancel him tour dates already. just thinking out loud," he added.

Reactions as Burna Boy's fan criticises Wizkid

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many of Wizkid's supporters clapped back while also throwing shades at Burna Boy. Read the comments below:

azfranklin71 said:

"Lucky udu is getting prepared for that short boy from ojuelegba."

kaymicky0075 wrote:

Ur fav is Burna but u dae here dae chase clout with who get good relationship with ur fav. Guy u too mumu."

AfrokonnectNG commented:

"Wizkid Dey cancel show while Burna Boy getting paid for appearances at Met Gala."

the_huncho_ said:

"Nobody for the industry cancel tour reach burna."

crestwrld reacted:

"Let’s be real, it’s 2025. The industry is boiling with sounds from Rema, Burna, Asake, and of course 001 Davido, who’s still shutting down shows and dropping bangers. Meanwhile, Wizkid FC is holding on to nostalgia like say na JAMB result."

GrokProfit wrote:

"Constantly beefing 001 on Twitter before dropping his album was a terrible move—he lost a lot of respect after that, and that’s when the decline really began."

Wizkid's associate calls for prayer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid’s associate, Godson, called for prayers for the music star on social media.

According to Godson, Wizkid ws still grieving and nobody is trying to help him.

He wrote:

“Add him to your prayer. Personally, I think that he’s still grieving and nobody is helping him achieve this. Sad.”

