A private Mohbad's autopsy and toxicology to determine the cause of the former Marian signee's death is reportedly ready

Recall that Mohbad's death has been marred by controversies since his demise in 2023 and is yet to be laid to rest

The latest update about the former Marlian signee has caused an uproar as people resume asking yet-to-be-answered questions about his death

Late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, is back in the news as a recent report revealed that a private autopsy and toxicology conducted by his family to determine the cause of his death is ready.

Mohbad passed away in 2023, and his death led to social media and physical protests with his fans and Nigerians calling for justice.

Mohbad's family carry out private autopsy. Credit: iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Controversies trail his death, which led to disagreements among the family he led behind, with his father, Joseph Aloba, repeatedly calling for a DNA test to be carried out on his son Liam, who he had with his now widow Wunmi.

Mohbad's death also saw his former label boss, Naira Marley of Marlian Music, and his associate Sam Larry being arrested before they were later released.

Since he passed away, the controversies surrounding the late singer's death have remained unsolved.

Update on Mohbad's autopsy

A report via PUNCH Metro revealed the autopsy to determine the cause of Mohbad's death had been ready since December.

The reports revealed a Coroner’s Court in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State had granted the singer's family permission to conduct an independent autopsy and toxicology test on Mohbad in June 2024.

Mohbad's family had applied for an independent autopsy, citing suspicious circumstances surrounding his demise.

The court’s decision followed a previous autopsy conducted by the Lagos State Government, which was declared inconclusive and rejected by the family.

Nigerians react to update on Mohbad's autopsy

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions the latest update on Mohbad's autopsy had caused on social media, as many called for the result to be made public.

Others expressed excitement about Mohbad finally getting justice.

Read some of the comments Legit.ng captured below:

sherry_xb:

"Sooner or later, Justice will prevail!!"

suenmzy:

"They just they cut this boy body anyhow chia so sad.

iam_easynet:

"Okay we don hear, now who kill the light."

daphnesimport:

"Make una rest!! Leave him be o. No longer funny."

her_ly5style_:

"Rest In Peace" isn't for this guy, because since he died, he never rest and it’s painful."

starnybt__:

"E get wetin I talk for my album concerning this, I no wan talk am here."

oyinstops_212:

"Since 2 years?"

dorcaskole:

"Omo this guy Spirit strong o."

dimejiroland:

"We don’t care anymore at this point just let him rest in peace."

