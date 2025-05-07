Nigerian music crooner Skales is being dragged online after he tweeted about Barcelona's match

It is now public knowledge that Barcelona fans were disappointed last night after they lost to Inter Milan

Skales, being one of them, tweeted about the game and got the dragging of his life, as fans likened his career to the loss

Barcelona's second leg against Inter Milan did not go in their favour, and this has caused widespread banter on social media.

The club's Champions League campaign ended on Tuesday, May 6, after they lost to Inter Milan with a score of 4-3 in extra time. The aggregate score was 7-6 in favour of Inter Milan.

Skales, (Raoul John Njeng-Njeng), who had a show at the Barcelona City Hall, shared his thoughts about the game but got roasted online instead.

He had tweeted:

"What a match … God is still God !!! All glory and praise to him in all circumstances."

See the tweet here:

One of the comments spoke about how God gave Barcelona another chance, but they lost it just like his music career.

They also made comments about his recent song, where he mentions Lamine Yamal, the Spanish professional footballer who plays as a winger for La Liga club Barcelona and the Spain national team.

These tweets have gone viral, as many won’t stop talking down on the singer's 17-year-old career.

Skales hit with heavy blasts online

Read some reactions as compiled by Nigerians below:

@Famous_999_ said:

"Your music career is just like todays game 😭 God gave Bacar second chance and they didn’t use it well 😭😭 bro is over for you."

@Obaji_esq said:

"Better tell Ur producer make una erase that Yamin lamal side 🥲😂."

@timi_of_lagos said:

"At least Yamal don make you bigger than Wizkid this year 👍."

@BenRmc_ siad:

"Iwo keh. U better go wait for them inside aeroplane orelse u go trekk reach Spain ni."

@ItsNat3y said:

"Better tell your producer make en delete that song."

@FoluboiNg said:

"Yamal farming don stop ! Inter don collect food for ur mouth now o."

@NuJhayhne said:

"no drop that nonsense if you no want make yamal swear for you😭."

@streetupdate24_ said:

"Egbon how far !!! FCB don loose . You go refund my stake oo."

@itrackNG said:

"No more title parade concert for lamine yamal 😔. I feel your pain bruh."

@_usj1_ said:

"Sorry bro, manage the funds wey you don chop well."

@Itz_Roizae said:

"You don dey dodge blames. Carry d blame with your full chest."

@EmmanuelOl50251 said:

"Me and you go get serious issue ohh. Abeg just commot your mouth for Barca matter!!🙄🙄."

Skales mercilessly lambastes Nigerian pastors

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, singer Skales called out Nigerian pastors over their types of sermons.

The singer went on X to blow hot about how most pastors do not teach what is right to their congregation.

According to him, they would rather brainwash them with 'money doubling' preaching schemes rather than teach what is stated in the Bible.

