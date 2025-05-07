Comedian Cute Abiola shares video of himself using BP monitor after Barca’s 4-3 UCL defeat to Inter

The visibly sad comedian pleads with fans to stop trolling and stand by him during his football heartbreak

To show his meltdown, he kicks the music player in frustration as Lamine Yamal's Dance song comes on

Popular Nigerian comedian and skit maker, Abdulgafar Ahmad, widely known as Cute Abiola, is not taking Barcelona’s dramatic UEFA Champions League loss to Inter Milan lightly, and he wants everyone to know it.

In an Instagram video, the Kwara-born comedian, known for his humour, traded jokes for visible pain as he checked his blood pressure with a monitoring machine, his face heavy with disappointment following Barca’s shocking 4-3 defeat.

He captioned the clip,

“E be like say I don dey craze small small, the left part of my brain is paining me guys!”

But while many football fans were having a laugh, Cute Abiola used the moment to remind his followers that even strong men have breaking points.

He added,

“Make una sha know wetin una go dey type sha. I am your brother. This is the time you guys need to stay with me and stand by me. I don’t understand what you guys are doing to me 😢,” .

In another clip, the pain reached another level when Skales’ trending track Lamine Yamal Dance started playing in the background, a nod to the Barcelona youngster whose heroics weren’t enough to save the team.

In frustration, Abiola kicked the music player out of view, clearly not in the mood for anything Barca-related.

See the video here:

Fans react to CuteAbiola’s emotional outburst

While some fans felt his pain, others couldn’t resist poking fun at his meltdown. Legit.ng compiled their reactions here.

@delefresh.mc wrote:

“😂😂😂 Pele brother mi, we love you oo. Straight to YouTube to console you. Let’s get that 1M views!”

@funny_kante mocked:

“You wan use academy players carry Champions League. Okay, dey play 👊🙂‍↔️.”

@ralphdeyforyou tried to see the bright side:

“We played a great game. Both teams actually. We did good!”

@benzemaa didn’t hold back:

“You never see anything… You wey wan finish me when Arsenal held us. Now your turn! 😂😂😂”

@onlikelly teased:

“Barca how market? Treble kill una there 😂😂😂”

@shoes_by_demokraft joked:

“Only Barca can comeback and then go back again. Historical behaviour!”

@queen_olajumoke06 added:

“Barca, how market? @thecuteabiola what happened to your mouth 🤣”

Davido encourages Skales after Barca defeat

Legit.ng, meanwhile, earlier reported that Singer Davido has encouraged his colleague, Skales, following the defeat of Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.

Skales, a staunch supporter of the Spanish club, has been having a resurgence of some sort with his hit track Shake Body trending globally.

In the wake of Tuesday's loss, the Aye Crooner, who earlier recounted his botched encounter with Cristiano Ronaldo, praised Skales. He urged him to enjoy the moment of his new resurgence.

