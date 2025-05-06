Skales is currently the rave of the moment, as the Nigerian singer has released a snippet of his new single titled 'Dance Like Lamine Yamal'

Earlier in March, following Spain’s victory over the Netherlands during the international break, Lamine Yamal and two of his teammates were seen vibing to Skales’ hit track 'Shake Body'

The buzz led to a meeting between Skales and the young Spanish star, culminating in an exclusive performance by the artist at Barcelona’s celebration party after their Copa del Rey final win against Real Madrid

Spanish internationals Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, and Samu Omorodion celebrated their victory over the Netherlands with a lively dance to Skales’ hit track Shake Body during the international break in March.

This unexpected moment reignited interest in the Nigerian singer, marking a resurgence in his career, 11 years after the release of the Afrobeat anthem.

Skales later received a surprise invitation from FC Barcelona and joined the team’s entourage for the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid in Seville.

Barcelona player Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring his team's first goal against Inter Milan at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Spain. Photo by: Carl Recine.

Following Barcelona’s 3-2 triumph, Skales achieved a new milestone by performing live at the club’s official celebration party.

The artist also shared a video of himself with Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde before taking the stage for his energetic performance.

Skales releases new single

Nigerian Afrobeats star Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, popularly known as Skales, is set to release his new single titled, ‘Dance Like Lamine Yamal’.

According to notjustok, Skales shared a video of himself vibing to the new track on his social media page on Monday, May 5.

Skales has unveiled a brand-new single titled Dance Like Lamine Yamal, a playful tribute to the breakout football star and a smart move to capitalize on Yamal’s rising global profile.

After a video of FC Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal dancing to the song went viral across social media, the 2014 anthem found fresh life on European playlists and timelines.

Barcelona player Lamine Yamal and Skales chilling after the Copa del Rey win against Real Madrid. Photo: @skales.

Yamal’s personal commitment to Ramadan

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yamal’s decision to observe Ramadan is deeply personal and it was gathered that his grandmother Fatima, who is currently on a pilgrimage to Mecca, influenced the idea.

The Barcelona star lives in a private flat and he chooses to break his fast with family at his uncle Abdul’s home, reinforcing his connection to tradition.

While fasting, Yamal has continued to deliver outstanding performances for Barcelona as his participation in Ramadan has not affected his output, which has already seen him register 11 goals and 15 assists across all competitions this season.

