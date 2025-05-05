A Twitter user, Praise, has alleged that singer Jaywon paid ₦10k per post to shame Ayra Starr online

A Nigerian Twitter user, @praiseoghre, has accused singer Olajuwlllonlo Iledare, best known as Jaywon, of allegedly sponsoring a social media smear campaign aimed at tarnishing his junior colleague Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Star's image.

The Mavin signee trended over the weekend with multiple memes used by users depicting that she has bad breath.

However, Praise said received a DM from an unnamed source offering ₦10,000 per post to share unflattering pictures of the Mavin Records star with claims that she stinks or has bad breath.

A Twitter user, Praise, has alleged that singer Jaywon paid ₦10k per post to shame Ayra Starr online.

She wrote

“When I first noticed that Ayra Starr is trending, I thought it was just a typical occurrence. However someone—whom I won’t mention—messaged me, asking me to post a picture of her with an agenda that she stinks for 10k per picture.

See her tweet here:

This goes beyond trolling — Tweep speaks

Backing up her claims, another popular tweep, @drpenking, shared a lengthy post addressing the disturbing nature of the trend.

He wrote

“Recently, several pictures have been flying around of people allegedly ‘holding their nose’ around Ayra Starr — all meant to suggest she has bad breath or poor hygiene.

He added that what initially seemed like “typical internet banter” quickly turned into a disturbing discovery after Praise’s revelation.

“Let that sink in: someone is paying people to bully Ayra Starr. This goes beyond trolling. This is a paid, organized, and malicious attempt to embarrass and dehumanize a young woman who has done NOTHING to deserve this treatment.”

Calling the trend "devilish", Penking questioned why anyone would invest money to shame a young artist who simply “minds her business with her quarter-yard mini skirt and gives us good music.”

“We must do better. We can’t normalize weaponizing clout and coins to tear down people who are just trying to live their dreams. Protect Ayra Starr.”

Jaywon, Ayra Starr clash

Both stars, Jaywon and Ayra Starr, had clashed in 2024 after fans accused him of mocking her for not receiving a Grammy nomination.

The former Kennis music signee stated that he and the Sabi Girl were not on good terms.

The singer said he was disappointed that Ayra Starr and her management didn’t address the trolls but chose to cash in on the situation.

He said,

“We took a picture and it went viral, you and your team never said anything about it. The only thing your management did was to promote the picture back to back. Nobody is dumb.

Netizens show support for Ayra Starr

In the wake of the controversy, several Nigerians have rallied around the Sability crooner, condemning the trend and demanding accountability.

@DanielRegha tweeted:

“There's cruise/bants, and there's hate; What's being done to Ayra Starr is a well-calculated hate. Enough.”

@Wizarab10 added:

“What you people are doing to Ayra Starr is uncalled for… The agenda is tarnishing her image and brand unprovoked and it is unfair. You are going too far. Just STOP.”

@BENNY7GG questioned:

“But why the sudden agenda against Ayra Starr? All she does is drop good music and mind her business.”

@bigHotbaby1 passionately wrote:

“Spreading lies that Ayra Starr has body odor and mouth odor is just vile. You all are wicked. One day it’ll be your fave. Leave our female artists alone!”

@KontentSensei observed:

“Many will never know what it feels like to be famous and still targeted with lies the way Ayra Starr is. This is painful.”

@Veetoria_12 concluded:

“All Ayra Starr does is vibe and mind her business. This bullying is too much, abeg.”

Many Nigerians rally around the Mavin signee, showing their support and demanding an end to targeted smear campaign. @ayrastarr/Instagram

Ayra Starr makes history at Mobo Awards

Legit.ng, meanwhile, earlier reported that Ayra Starr became the first female act in 16 years to win Best African Artist at the Mobo Awards.

The Nigerian singer beat South African Pop-piano superstar Tyla, American artists Kendrick Lamar and Megan Thee Stallion, and two-time Grammy winner Tems to the prize.

The awards ceremony took place in Newcastle, United Kingdom.

