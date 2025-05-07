Nigerian singer Davido ignited conversations around the emotional effects of loving football

The With You hitmaker spoke of an incident when Cristiano Ronaldo (CR7) united to watch one of his matches

According to the musician, CR7 planned a dinner party as he shared what happened after the Portuguese star’s team was defeated

Nigerian singer David Adeleke best known as Davido has ignited reactions on the internet after he indirectly bragged about knowing renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, aka CR7.

The Afrobeats sensation in an X post on May 6, humorously claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo had "personally invited" him to witness a Manchester United game at the historic stadium.

According to the 5IVE hitmaker, they planned the visit to last all evening, including dinner, celebration, and post-match leisure.

However, the mood suddenly changed following the team's devastating loss.

Davido further mentioned that Cristiano Ronaldo, who was supposed to have hosted an evening with them, angrily left them and went to his house.

The musician blamed Harry Maguire for the poor performance.

He wrote:

“Football ehn fit give person BP … I remember when CR7 personally invite me come watch match for Old Trafford then couple years ago … He don book dinner ALL! Party chillin etc …. Nah so dem go lose match .. BABA VEX GO HOUSE .. since that day I still never forgive Maguire 😂😂.”

See his tweet below:

Nigerians react to Davido’s tweet

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

uchemaduagwu said:

"But you Dey cheat on Chioma like Footballer."

@BashirAhmaad wrote:

Why are people saying this didn’t happen? I trust David."

@drpenking said:

You dey find way to tell us since say you dey roll with CR7 one-on-one , you come form story wey no happen. Why you dey do like this idolo?"

bigmelody01 said:

"As far say maguire dey involve, the story na true. Cus that guy too dead oh 😂😂🤣🤣."

@CFC_Janty said:

"Football ehn fit give person BP … I remember when Hazard personally invite me come watch match for Stamford Bridg … He don book dinner ALL! Party chillin etc …. Nah so dem go lose match .. BABA VEX GO HOUSE .. since that day I still never forgive Drinkwater 😂😂."

@1BongoIdeas said:

Ronaldo never invited you. Stop Dey cap. Ananzo has still not received his $5K. Look sharp and do the needful!"

@MissRozapepper wrote:

"They said he was lying. They didn't know him and Cristaino Ronaldo dey chat on Instagram and WHATSAPP steady. Davido is just too big to post chat evidence. He has nothing to prove anybody."

mc_shortman91 said:

"Poor people go tink say davido dey cho cho cho oooh😂😂."

bloomberglobal said:

"Very open game and memorable watch! Final between Inter and Arsenal can't be this exciting and sweet.😂😂."

thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"Make I hear say God no share your own problem give you? Rich or poor, you must get your own ☝🏾."

Davido and wife party after 5ive's party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido and his beloved wife, Chioma Adeleke, were seen having a great time after the singer dropped his 5ive album.

The singer had dropped his most anticipated album and the success of some of the songs went viral.

Chioma caught the attention of her fans after she was seen smiling and waving at them.

