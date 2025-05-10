VeryDarkMan has expressed his appreciation to everyone who spoke up for him after he was arrested

The social media critic acknowledged the likes of Cubana Chiefpriest, Davido, Seun Kuti, and others

VeryDarkMan, who shared how he felt about how people came through for him, spoke about the unexpected support from Femi Falana

Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, expressed his gratitude to everyone who lent their voice to secure his release from custody.

Recall that VeryDarkMan spent days in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which led to his supporters taking to the streets in Abuja, demanding his release.

VDM expresses gratitude to Davido, Falana, others after release from detention. Credit: verydarkblackman/femifalana/davido

Source: Instagram

VeryDarkMan, in a new video, he share on his social media timeline on Saturday, May 10, disclosed he never expected the love he received from Nigerians who protested for his release.

"I never expected the love, I almost wanted to cry when I came out and saw everything," he said.

In a lengthy video, VeryDarkMan appreciated his legal team led by Deji Adeyanju, Cubana Chiefpriest, Davido, Jojooflele, Dkokopee, and many more.

The critic also shared how he was suprised by Femi Falana's support for him despite their ongoing legal battle.

VeryDarkMan disclosed he would be working with his lawyer to settle out of court with Falana.

VeryDarkMan mentions the names of prominent figures who demanded his release from EFCC's custody. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

"I didn't expect Falana to say anything," he said.

"I really want to appreciate everyone that lenaaded a voice to say freeVDM,I have recorded over 15videos today because I don’t want to miss anyone’s name and I hope I didn’t miss anyone’s name,if I did una go help me still tag them and say the thank you on my behalf(TO THE RATEL MOVEMENT WORLDWIDE)," he added in the caption."

The video of VeryDarkMan appreciating celebrities and supporters who protested for his release from detention is below:

Reactions as VDM appreciates his supporters

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed VeryDarkMan's video. Read the comments below:

nothinkam:

"No sir it is the whole Nigeria behind you no worry."

deen406 commented:

"DARKI @verydarkblackman you are loved by many This should keep you going Never Give Up Never Back Down

tonizek said:

"It is not easy to remember everyone, but we know and see that the world stood still until VDM is freed, we will let VDM enemies know that they are God’s enemies and so they are our enemies too. We’re prepared even more for the future and that we are ahead of them. God bless you!"

world2god commented:

"We Ebira boys we madet gan and we no Dey hear anything as dem don cut our hear comot."

interllectual_rapper reacted:

"Actually you, your friend Koko and your brother aught to have done this thank you video together. But it's all good."

VeryDarkMan warns EFCC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that VeryDarkMan issued a warning to the EFCC shortly after his return to social media

The critic threatened to take legal action against EFCC if they released a mugshot of him, reading 'money laundering. VeryDarkMan also promised to speak about his arrest and GTBank's involvement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng