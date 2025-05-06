VeryDarkMan's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has countered the EFCC after it gave a reason that the social media critic would be released

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the anti-graft agency, while sharing the reason behind VeryDarkMan's bail, said he has been granted 'administrative bail'

VeryDarkMan's lawyer has now left many of the critic's fans and supporters confused with his latest update

Deji Adeyanju, the legal representative of Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan or VDM, has broken his silence after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) disclosed the social media personality had been granted 'adminstrative bail.'

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the EFCC, in a statement on Tuesday, April 6, disclosed the reason behind the detention of VeryDarkMan.

VeryDarkMan's lawyer claims his client was granted a 'social media bail' by EFCC. Credit: verydarkblackman/dejiadeyanju

Source: Instagram

The commission, which stated it was legally permitted to detain VDM during the investigation, confirmed he would be granted release once his bail conditions were met.

EFCC stressed that the charges against the online critic would be disclosed after the investigation was completed. It also acknowledged the public’s interest, urging that it be allowed to carry out its duties without interference.

VeryDarkMan's lawyer speaks after EFCC granted bail

In a response, VeryDarkMan's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, stated that he had not yet received any bail document from the EFCC, describing it as a 'social media bail'

"The Bail granted VDM is social media bail as we are yet to receive any bail document from The EFCC. We have made several repeated demands in this regard since yesterday that we were informed about the decision to grant bail," Adeyanju wrote via his X handle.

Following VeryDarkMan's detention, his supporters staged protests in Abuja, calling for his release.

Reactions as VeryDarkMan's lawyer Deji Adeyanju denies claims critic has been granted bail. Credit: verydarkblackman/dejiadeyanju

Source: Instagram

Reactions to VeryDarkMan's lawyer's update

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens hit back at the EFCC. Read the comments below:

akinsdappy said:

"Efcc, what’s going on. Why are you guys still holding verydarkman after your social media bail

Elections20231 said:

"VDM do not currently deserve bail. Investigations should be concluded before his release."

flourish007 said:

"EFCC is confused from the whole shenanigans."

igbinhenry reacted:

"From top to bottom everything seems just wow."

ajayifolashadevictoria said:

"Cho cho family. I pray they release him... Abeg."

hadex_35 reacted:

"When Una Dey make social media noise too earlier nko they would play same games with Una this people aren’t care."

tosin_balogun said:

"You be social Media lawyer nah nah why Dem give am social media bail."

lakesidep007:

"Werey lawyer wey no get level. Why you dey call for public sympathy? Go do your work and get your client out and stop instigating the public against the govt and it’s institutions."

fayo.ola said:

"Why dem no go give ur client social media bail when u be social media lawyer rget to work NO na to dey chase clout for social media."

Deeone warns 'Free VDM' protesters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that comedian Deeone issued warnings to 'Free VDM' protesters and their parents.

Deeone advised the protesters on what to do to avoid finding themselves where they never planned to.

According to the comedian, some protesters could find themselves in Kuje or Kirikiri if they didn't stay within the arms of the law.

Source: Legit.ng