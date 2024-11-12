Singer Skales is the latest online personality to call out Nigerian pastors over their types of sermons

The singer went on X to blow hot about how most pastors do not teach what is right to their congregation

According to him, they would rather brainwash them with 'money doubling' preaching schemes rather than teach what is stated in the Bible

Skales, a Nigerian music artist whose real name is Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, has hopped on the trends table.

The singer sparked mixed reactions after he took to his official X page to express his displeasure with the teachings of Nigerian pastors.

What Skales said about Nigerian pastors

In his statement, Skales noted that pastors should teach that healing comes from loving God, which means obeying his commandments.

He shared that they would rather perform 'film tricks' than teach what is right to their congratulations.

In his words:

"I wish pastors especially Nigerian pastors will teach that all healings, prosperity etc will come from just loving God and loving God is obeying his commandments simple it’s in the Bible instead of all this money doubling sermons and film tricks… May God continue to have mercy on us all !!!."

How fans reacted to Skales' post

Read some comments by some netizens below:

@fetycash:

"So make them no cash out?"

@Steady_Crafts:

"Church is a business. How can the business go on if they preach that?"

@_Georgito:

"If Una go just leave Pastor's names out of una mouth."

@fvckyoubru:

"Leave God out of this jare. Na only you love God ???"

@Anikingsley3:

"Not all pastors are like this. I know many pastors who preach salvation and discipline."

@awhenemmz:

"Thank God we had a good Christian background."

@ikennacj:

"It's a business enterprise do you want them to go bankrupt?"

