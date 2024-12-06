Nigerian singer Skales recently faced a heated moment on social media after a post he made in the entertainment industry

The Nobody's Business crooner argued that all his colleagues were doing very well respectively and shared his dreams of creating lasting songs

Afroneats star Wizkid's fans attacked the musician for his statement as they taunted him over his career

Nigerian singer Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, professionally known as Skales, has been thrown under fire for not picking sides in the entertainment industry.

The musician who started his career alongside his colleague Wizkid on the same music label recently claimed he was for everybody in the music scene.

Skales and Wizkid FC had a moment online. Credit: @skale, @wizkidayomedia

Skales claimed he is trying his best to stay out of people's business and appropriately show respect.

The Shake Body crooner shared his dreams of wanting to create good music and noted that everyone was doing great.

"I honestly just love everyone the same and do my best to stay out of everyone's way and give them the respect they deserve … back to more positive things and pls keep me out of all this battles … I just wana make music and share it with the world …. Everyone is doing great … let's spread love."

See his post below:

Skale's tweet spurs reactions online

Considering the past they had, Wizkid's fans were disappointed in Skale's post, as they didn't waste time in bringing it to his attention.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

houseofjaycee_ng:

I really don't understand these fans thing.. like how does it work??? Personally I just listen to any good music... even if na AKPI sing am ,so far it's good music..."

mheenarh__:

"Some of you are just t0xic and ev!l people hiding under being somebody’s fan. Like did wizkid send him to say this?"

ayubaawesome_comedy:

"If you mention wizkid again you go still collect join , FC is their father's go and ask anywhere."

_iamsheila__'s pr:

"But skales is always on interview talking about Wizkid saying Wizkid never liked him from Eme."

onyinyechi__favour:

"Na mad people full fc. Very mad like like dem size 7 papa."

leeeymarrrrh:

"I’m wizkid fc but atimes this my people too do .. they go Dey behave like obo fans."

ayubaawesome_comed:

"Oga shut up ,na wetin you talk ,make you deserve such statement, you can't be disrespecting our popsy in our front,you expect us no to give you wotowoto, Respect yourself, never mention #Wizkid again for your life."

Skales says Don Jazzy gave him N150k

In a previous report by Legit.ng, singer Skales shared a good deed Don Jazzy did for him many years ago when he came to Lagos state.

The singer shared his experience after it was stated that Don Jazzy donated N100 million to Verydarkman.

Skales said Don Jazzy was the one who gave him his first N150k when he visited the Mavin Boss' studio.

