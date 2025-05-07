Anita Joseph was not going to let Saida Boj shade Rihanna for free and decided to respond to her in a video

News broke on the internet that Rihanna was expecting her third pregnancy and pictures began to fly around

The news was accepted with mixed reactions, as Saida Boj shared her opinion about it, prompting Anita Joseph's response to her

Anita Joseph is currently doing the Lord's work for Nigerians regarding Saida Boj's recent video about Rihanna. The news of Rihanna's third pregnancy hit the internet like a shockwave on Tuesday, May 7, 2025, and there have been several schools of thought concerning it.

While many rejoiced on the singer's behalf, others questioned why she refused to drop an album but got pregnant instead. Another group of people joked about the music star taking the Bible quote, "go forth and multiply," too seriously.

Anita Jospeh replies Saida Boj's rant about Riri's pregnancy.

Amid the online frenzy, commentator Saida Boj, whose real name is Sarah Ojone Idaji, shared her thoughts concerning Riri's third pregnancy and noted that she was scared for her. Boj went on to ask Rihanna if she was happy with ASAP, amongst other things.

Anita Joseph knocks Saida Boj

Her video generated non-stop buzz online and caught the attention of actress Anita Joseph, who silenced Saida Boj. She emphatically stated that Saida had no right to speak to Rihanna in that manner, let alone question her life decisions.

Joseph noted that Saida was probably in primary school when Rihanna started making a living for herself through music. Many applauded Anita Joseph's attempt to put Saida in her place.

Watch the video below:

How Nigerians reacted to Anita Joseph's reply to Saida

Read some reactions below:

@thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"Riri are you really happy? Lenu e, Agege Suliya, the name no heavy you for mouth?"

@succi_collections said:

"I still dey imagine weti saidaboj guts to advise Rihanna. Abi she drink powerhouse."

@nickey_pearls said:

"I feel like the Rihanna situation is what stability in love and relationship can bring. She has been with other partners bfr she could have had those kids anytime! But when asap showed up, she just clocked in. That’s it."

Anita Jospeh replies Saida Boj's rant about Riri's pregnancy. Credit: @saidaboj, @realanitajospeh, @lindaikejiblogofficial

@ebychytoo said:

"Rihanna carry belle, another person de naija de cry. . Who really do us for this country? 😒😒."

@winnietopher said:

"As in you are telling Rihanna good luck sis ???? As in you are calling Rihanna your sis ? Nna."

@precy_luv_ said:

"When Rihanna started singing, I doubt if this girl have entered nursery school, talk more of primary school."

@lauretta_egboh said:

"Saidaboj is so silly for thinking she can in her small brain, advice a woman who has achieved so much. Imagine the rat! What harm has the woman done by trying to grow her home and family with just one partner."

@symply_beautiana said:

"Why is Rihanna pregnancy giving some Nigerians sleepless night."

Saida Boj gives Nedu 24-hour ultimatum

In a previous report by Legit.ng, media personality Saida Boj reacted to the claim by social critic VDM that Nedu told him the men she has slept with.

Saida Boj said Nedu and the Honest Bunch podcast have been looking for her attention and they have gotten it.

She gave them a 24-hour ultimatum receipt to produce evidence of their allegations, and she dragged VDM.

