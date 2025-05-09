Hellen Ati resumed her public feud with Cubana Chief Priest after he refused to take the paternity test

She shared a post on her official page calling him out with threats and a remark that sparked intense reactions on social media

The controversy between the two, who are embroiled in a paternity dispute, continues to trend online

Hellen Ati appears to have picked up where she left off in her public feud with Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, whom she claims is the father of her two-year-old son.

Following a brief hiatus from calling him out on social media, Hellen Ati has resumed her efforts to get Pascal Okechukwu to take a paternity test.

Cubana CP's alleged baby mama Hellen Ati fires threats at him. Credit: @helen_ati, @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

After several attempts to persuade him to do so were met with resistance, Hellen Ati took to social media once again to express her frustrations.

In her latest post, Hellen Ati warned Cubana CP that his refusal to take the necessary steps to establish paternity would have consequences, particularly with regard to his international travels.

Specifically, she claimed that he would encounter issues when travelling to Europe and other destinations. Furthermore, Hellen Ati made a remark, stating that if nothing were to happen to him during one of his journeys, then she would not be responsible.

This comment has been interpreted to imply that Pascal Okechukwu's safety may be at risk if he continues to refuse to acknowledge his alleged child.

Watch the video here:

How fans reacted to Hellen Ati's rant

Legit.ng compiled some reaction from online users below:

@thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"Helen: Weapon fashioned against Pascal! Will she prosper or not?"

@scentsbybuchi said:

"Go and sit down.. I strongly believe that a Nigerian is sponsoring you."

@iampeppi_ said:

"I’ve never commented on this lady’s issue before. But I think she should just let this dude be. She’s holding herself back. All this dragging and resentment will take her nowhere 😩."

@odumejetv1 said:

"Why CP wife never said anything about this issue or does it means that this lady is right in what she’s saying???"

Cubana CP's alleged baby mama Hellen Ati fires threats at him. Credit: @helen_ati, @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

@iam_bmodel said:

"Since Paskaaaal doesn’t want to take care of the child you said he is responsible for. As a mother why not take care of the child and allow God handle Paskaaal."

@chynatural_skincare said:

"I thought she said she won’t drag him again, that she go hold him anywhere she see him 😂😂😂 This woman is the weapon fashioned against Eze mmou."

@babyfactoryng said:

"This woman crossed my mind yesterday oh 😂say she never talk 😂😂😂."

@oxford_rogers said:

"No bend abeg we never come out from the previous bend 😂."

@edithifeyinwafentzy said:

"Is the audacity to call out a Man U wanted to use pregnancy to be exalting money from , woman go Ang get busy."

@chi__na_sa said:

"Did she say she has kept quiet more than enough ?😂😂."

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama requests DNA

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Hellen Ati, the alleged baby mama of celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest (CP), resumed her drama with him.

She accused him of lying that he does not have children in Malaysia, and she demanded that a DNA test be conducted on her two-year-old son.

Hellen alleged that Cubana Chiefpriest was married in Malaysia, spurring massive reactions from netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng