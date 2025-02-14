Media personality Saida Boj has reacted to the claim by social critic VDM that Nedu told him the men she has slept with

Saida Boj said Nedu and the Honest Bunch podcast have been looking for her attention and they have gotten it

She gave them a 24-hour ultimatum receipt to produce evidence of their allegations, and she dragged VDM

Media personality Sarah Idaje Ojone, aka Saida Boj, has lambasted social critic Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), for involving her in his drama with Nedu.

She noted that VDM should call her name with respect because she has earned it. Besides, she said that Chinedu Ani, aka Nedu, and his Honest Bunch podcast have been looking for her trouble and they now have her attention.

Saida Boj asks Nedu to prove the men she has slept with, tackles VDM. Image credit: @verydarkblackman, @saidaboj, @nedu_official

Source: Instagram

Saida Boj asked Nedu if he told VDM about her and gave him a 24-hour ultimatum to prove that she had slept with the men VDM said he told him.

Saida Boj slams VDM and Nedu

Speaking about the claim that she wears second-hand clothes (okrika), she said it was true. In her Instagram video, she stated that whenever she sees any attire she likes, she buys them.

The media personality, known for being controversial, said that her head touches and she has forgiven Nedu's Honest Bunch podcast enough. Hence, she will take action against them.

Reactions as Saida Boj replies VDM, Nedu

Check out some of the comments as Saida Boj slams VDM and Nedu with a 24-hour ultimatum over the men she has allegedly slept with.

@c.precious16 commented:

"Nedu didn’t see this coming. He just woke a sleeping lioness."

@sparklebeautysocial said:

"Everywhere just dey hot. Hahaha."

@funny_arafat reacted:

"Na my family member you dey warn like this?"

@glowie_castle_ commented:

"Thank God say I no go feel single this year. Enough distractions dey."

@choice_sasha noted:

"At least we wey no get relationship, this social media go keep us busy on val day ooooo..... Thank God I won't be bored at home."

@moe_lara_ reacted:

"Na una dey look for trouble now o. Later dem go talk say Saidaboj get bad mouth. Na all of una go collect one by one I trust my woman."

VDM prepares to expose Nedu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman was still out to deal with Nedu after he hosted comedian Deeone on his podcast.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Deeone, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, accused VDM of being involved in relationships with men.

Reacting to the allegations that have gone viral, VDM threatened to spill some alleged secrets in Nedu's closet about top female celebrities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng