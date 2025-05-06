Saida BOJ has reacted after Rihanna debuted her third baby bump at the 2025 Met Gala, which took place recently

The singer was seen on the red carpet flaunting her baby bump after welcoming two boys with her partner

Fans shared their thoughts on Saida BOJ's video and everything she said to the expectant mother

Controversial social media influencer, Sarah Idaji Ojone, better known as Saida BOJ, has reacted to the news that Barbadian singer Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known as Rihanna, is expecting her third baby.

Legit.ng had reported that Rihanna revealed her baby bump during the 2025 MET Gala, and many reacted after seeing her video and pictures.

Saida BOJ worried over Rihanna’s third pregnancy. Photo credit@rirgalbadd/@saidaboj

Source: Instagram

Sharing her thoughts about the “Umbrella” crooner, the singer, and content creator, who is known for making bold claims about money, expressed her concerns about Rihanna.

According to her, ASAP Rocky owes Rihanna all the happiness in the world. She constantly questioned whether the singer was truly happy with her life.

Saida BOJ also raised concerns about Rihanna's music career, commenting that she had sacrificed so much to become a mother. She also mentioned that Rihanna used to have a dream body.

Rihanna expecting third baby with partner, ASAP Rocky. Photo credit@ririgalbadd

Source: Instagram

Saida BOJ Advises Rihanna

Sharing her two cents with Rihanna, Saida BOJ advised her not to let her guard down and to stay woke.

She added that she hoped ASAP Rocky was worth it, as many women believe in men only to be disappointed. She also accused Rihanna of not being stingy with her womb.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Saida BOJ's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the content creator. Here are comments below:

@austa_mathew commented:

"She’s happy babe, she’s looking for a baby girl reason she’s pregnant again… I pray she get a baby girl this time around."

@eteng_chuzzowet_45 reacted:

"You don’t even have 300k dollars in your account you are advocating for a billionaire that in 10 billion years she will never see this your unnecessary post, girl advice those who by accident of faith can see your videos

@official_animashaun_ said:

"Na person talk say make you no see husband na because of say your eyes don clear because dem don too use your own play."

@kansy.kansy.9 wrote:

"At the end she has kids and that is all that matters this life."

@saidat.abisola shared:

"If Rocky leave today, I swear she no go shake, riri for a reason."

@anu_ayodele wrote:

"Stay woke: Happy or not. That's the message."

@barrys_wonders said:

"Rihanna, Are you happy? I hope you are happy. If you are happy, I am happy for you. when you see someone living life so happily in the exact way you've always condemned, you'll start asking questions and answering them yourself. The painful part for you is that she wouldn't get to see the video."

Portable replies Saida BOJ

Legit.ng had reported that Portable and Saida BOJ had resumed their face-off on social media and exchanged hard words in several videos.

Reacting to the video, the singer asked her to share her early morning pictures so he can see how beautiful she looks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng