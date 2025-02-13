VDM has tendered an apology to Jojooflele following the allegation he made against her amid his fight with Nedu Wazobia

The social media critic also spoke about giving Jojooflele a chance to share her side of the story after she addressed the allegations against her

VDM also caused uproar online after he shared what Nedu Wazobi told him about social media personality Saida Boj

Social media critic Martins Otse Verydarkman in a turn of events has apologised to influencer Jossyniesnie, popularly known as Jojooflele after she addressed the allegations he made against her.

Recall that VDM mentioned Jojooflele's name among the list of celebrities and young talents OAP Nedu reportedly slept with.

VDM tells Saida BOJ what Nedu said about her lifestyle. Credit: verydarkblackman/neduofficial/saidaboj

Source: Instagram

In a recent video, the critic revealed he would also be going live with Jojooflele to share her side of the story on what transpired between her and Nedu.

VDM speaks on Saida Boj

In the same video, VDM shared what Nedu allegedly told him about Saida Boj who had also been a guest on Nedu's podcast in the past.

VDM said Nedu told him that Saida BOJ was cheap, adding that she was misleading young girls with the bold claim on the expensive amount she charged.

The critic called on the social media personality to refute or confirm the claim.

"Where is saida boj oo this is what Nedu said ooo….this is a confirmation and @jojooflele i watched your video,and this is what I think we should do to make it fair and to let everyone know what happened,check your dm," he wrote in a caption.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail VDM's video

Read the comments below:

blessingngozika_ said:

"Saida boj keeeh,, una wan feed blessingceo this night."

jmpire reacted:

"Who will look at saida and call her a classy woman?"

warri_celebrity_blogger said:

"Omo Jojo don Dey trend now and her follower just Dey increase steady since our presido mentioned her name.

mighty_tom_508 commented:

"I feel like crying for that 🐕 SAIDA BOJ or what’s her name again."

abrahamluckyonoja reacted:

"Na Deone call out VDM and na Nedu come dey suffer am."

meremdboy wrote:

I fear who no fear VDM, Na VDM make Bob relocate, he make gistlover no exist again, he send Jenny's glow inside bush, he stop papa J frm selling miracle water online, he drag EFCC, he drag Nafdac, he drag Falana family,and now he is abt to shut down Honest bunch podcast.. Omo VDM is big abeg."

VDM drags Mercy Chinwo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the social media critic slammed Mercy Chinwo following a recent comment by Nedu Wazobia.

VDM claimed Nedu's recent podcast with Deeone about him was because he called out Mercy Chinwo.

"Mercy Chinwo, you don't have God," VDM said in the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng