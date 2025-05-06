The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) broke its silence on Verydarkman's abrupt arrest

Recall that the online sensation was reportedly brutalised by gunmen who took him away in a black van

EFCC opened up on inviting the outspoken young man multiple times, and how he allegedly reacted to them

Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has finally addressed the controversy surrounding the arrest of Verydarkman, real name Martins Vincent Otse, a well-known social media influencer.

The anti-graft commission clarified that its action was taken in response to serious financial crime allegations rather than his recent criticism of the agency.

According to the EFCC, Otse was invited "several times" to answer to a number of petitions filed with the commission alleging involvement in concealed financial offences.

The anti-graft agency noted that all invites were made to "his known addresses and mediums of communication," but were "repeatedly ignored."

"The petitions pertain to grave allegations of financial malfeasance which cannot be ignored," the Commission said.

While the agency acknowledged being aware of Otse's online attacks on them, it claimed they did not influence his detention.

The EFCC stated that any issues arising from those public comments would be handled by the competent law enforcement agencies.

The Commission further stated that a formal remand order was obtained for Otse's imprisonment, and that he has now been granted administrative bail, subject to the fulfilment of the terms.

In the midst of increased online outrage, EFCC pleaded with Nigerians to avoid jumping to conclusions.

The post read in part:

"The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in the exercise of its mandate of tackling economic and financial crimes, invited Martins Vincent Otse owing to a series of petitions bordering on sundry issues of alleged financial crimes raised against him. He refused to show up in spite of several invitations sent to him through his known addresses and medium of communication. The petitions pertain to grave allegations of financial malfeasance which cannot be ignored by the Commission.

"It is needful to admit that the Commission is aware of several unguarded attacks of the suspect against its operations. While such conduct is condemnable, his arrest was not informed by such attacks. The relevant law enforcement agency will be allowed to look into them."

"The EFCC has a lawful right to hold Otse in custody like any other suspect being investigated by the Commission. The appropriate Remand Order was obtained in this regard. He has been offered an administrative bail and would be released after fulfilling all the bail conditions.."

See the agency's post below:

Nigerians react to EFCC, VDM's case

Legit.ng compiled the reactins below:

nosa_vote said:

"EFCC done edit the message tire 😂😂😂 he go hard for Nigeria to better…No hope!"

odisco.of.lagos said:

"What did he do ? What is all this grammar for ?? Alleged financial crimes???? a whole EFCC is using alleged as a case file.... EFCC shame dey shame me."

callme_ade_nike said:

"Did yahaya Bello hornor your invitation? But his walking freely before Una die down the case. Release VDM."

natashayoungbaby said:

"Confused press release, they don’t even have a concrete explanation as to why he was arrested."

prima_donnar said:

:That is because you sent the invitations to Innocent Oste. He’s Vincent Otse."

munet.kay wrote:

"And he kept tagging Dem? Dose dat make any sense? and EFCC asin a whole EFCC dey use allegedly? His name is now innocent? ."

oh_zealous said:

"They wrote his name wrongly despite taking 5 days to put this press statement together... 😂😂😂 @officialefcc what a joke."

BBC blasts EFCC

Legit.ng reported earlier that the BBC sent a note of warning to the EFCC following their report on social media activist Verydarkman’s detention.

The media platform had reported that the anti-graft commission confirmed apprehending famous critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM).

A few hours after the EFCC’s alleged confirmation of VDM’s arrest went viral, the agency took to its social media page to deny the report. On the EFCC’s official X page, photos of the reports were posted and labelled as fake news.

