Timi Frank has strongly condemned the EFCC for arresting social media critic VeryDarkMan, calling it an act of intimidation and abuse of power

He accused the Tinubu-led administration of using security agencies to silence critics while ignoring real threats and economic crimes

Frank demanded VeryDarkMan's immediate release and urged Nigerians to rise against what he described as systemic injustice and corporate fraud

Political activist and former APC spokesperson, Comrade Timi Frank, has condemned the arrest and continued detention of popular social media critic, VeryDarkMan, by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

VeryDarkMan, whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse, was reportedly arrested days ago following a visit to a Guarantee Trust Bank branch in Abuja, where he had gone to complain about unauthorized deductions from his mother’s account.

The EFCC claims the arrest was connected to multiple petitions filed against the critic, but the content creator has yet to be formally charged or released, despite exceeding the 48-hour lawful detention period.

EFCC said VDM would be let out if he meets the conditions of bail set for him.

Frank condemns critic's arrest

Frank described the arrest as an attack on civil liberties and accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of enabling a pattern of harassment against dissenting voices, particularly journalists and online influencers critical of government policies.

He said the current regime has shown no tolerance for opposing views and has instead directed state institutions to suppress them.

“The security agencies are quick to arrest peaceful protesters like VeryDarkMan, but they turn a blind eye to real threats—armed groups ravaging communities in Benue, Borno, and Plateau States,” Frank said.

He further questioned why anti-corruption institutions have failed to bring influential figures to justice, yet waste no time clamping down on ordinary citizens voicing legitimate concerns.

Ex-APC official says arrest could be retaliatory

Frank suggested that VeryDarkMan’s arrest could be retaliation for his recent criticisms of the EFCC and the Nigerian Correctional Service, especially his claims about alleged preferential treatment given to controversial personality Bobrisky during incarceration.

He warned that such misuse of power would only erode public confidence in anti-corruption agencies.

“It is heartbreaking that EFCC has now become a tool to muzzle critics rather than tackle the real enemies of Nigeria’s economy,” Frank stated.

He also called on international donors and human rights bodies to suspend engagement and funding to the EFCC until it releases the detained activist.

In addition, he urged the Central Bank of Nigeria to investigate all commercial banks over alleged fraudulent deductions, which he says have become rampant.

According to Frank, many Nigerians are silently suffering from unauthorized charges and unethical practices by banks, telecom providers, and power distribution companies.

Calling on citizens to take a stand, Frank warned that the country is under internal siege.

“If we don’t act now, it may be you or me next. The time to speak up against injustice is now,” he said.

APC gives VeryDarkMan one week to apologize

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the South-South chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had issued a stern warning to popular social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, demanding that he tender an apology to Senate President Godswill Akpabio within one week.

The warning, conveyed in a statement by Blessing Agbomhere, Zonal Organizing Secretary of the South-South APC, came after VeryDarkMan released a viral video sharply criticizing Akpabio’s recent trip to the Vatican.

