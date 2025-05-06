Africa Digital Media Awards

BREAKING: EFCC Gives Condition For VeryDarkMan's Release

by  Adekunle Dada 1 min read

Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja -The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) said social media activist, Martins Innocent Otse popularly known as VeryDarkMan has been offered administrative bail and would be released after fulfilling all the bail conditions.

EFCC said it invited VeryDarkMan owing to a series of petitions bordering on sundry issues of alleged financial crimes raised against him.

EFCC to release VeryDarkMan from custody after fulfilling bail conditions
EFCC says VeryDarkMan has been offered an administrative bail. Photo credit: @thatverydarkman/EFCC
The anti-graft agency said VerydarkMan refused to show up despite several invitations sent to him through his known addresses and medium of communication.

“The petitions pertain to grave allegations of financial malfeasance which cannot be ignored by the Commission.”

“The EFCC has a lawful right to hold Otse in custody like any other suspect being investigated by the Commission.
The appropriate Remand Order was obtained in this regard. He has been offered an administrative bail and would be released after fulfilling all the bail conditions. “

