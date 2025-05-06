Lawyers representing VeryDarkMan have released a second statement, demanding clarity on the EFCC’s handling of his arrest and continued detention

Despite several hours of interrogation, the EFCC has yet to formally present allegationsagainst Otse, raising concerns about due process

His legal team insists that his detention beyond 24 hours is unlawful, calling for his immediate release or formal charges

The legal representatives of online personality Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, have released a second statement detailing their discussions with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) regarding his continued detention.

The statement, issued by Deji Adeyanju & Partners on May 6, 2025, calls for the immediate release of Otse or for the Commission to formally charge him if any evidence supports his detention.

EFCC interrogates VeryDarkMan for several hours

According to the statement, Mr. Otse was subjected to a lengthy interrogation by the EFCC on May 5, 2025, in the presence of Marvin Omorogbe, Esq., the founding partner of the firm.

The discussion reportedly confirmed the sequence of events previously provided by Steven Avuara (C-Pack), who had been arrested alongside Otse but was released on May 2, 2025, following the firm’s intervention.

The interrogation focused on various aspects of Otse’s activities, including his handling of Naira notes at a club, monetization of his social media accounts, comments about a Nigerian Gospel Artist, tax records, and source of income.

However, his lawyers expressed grave concern that four days after his arrest, the EFCC has yet to formally present specific allegations or provide any petition justifying his detention.

Lawyers condemn EFCC’s approach

In their statement, the legal team cited Supreme Court precedents, arguing that while the EFCC has the power to investigate financial crimes, its handling of Otse’s arrest raises serious constitutional concerns.

The lawyers accused the Commission of arresting first and searching for evidence later, a practice they described as unlawful.

Call for immediate release

The legal team urged the EFCC to either release Otse immediately or formally charge him in court, as his detention beyond the constitutional 24-hour limit is now deemed illegal.

Public reaction and call for restraint

The lawyers acknowledged the widespread public interest in the case and called on Nigerians to remain lawful while exercising their constitutional right to protest. They emphasized that citizens should avoid taking the law into their own hands while advocating for justice.

The case continues to generate significant attention, with many awaiting further developments from the EFCC.

