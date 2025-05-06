TikToker SeaKing reacted to a video from the 'Free VDM' protest in Abuja, sharing his observation

In a trending video, SeaKing questioned the role of VeryDarkMan's bestie, Dkokopee, in the protest to secure the critic's release

The TikToker also blasted Dkokopee over his claim that the anti-graft body, the EFCC, was after him, which spurred reactions

Popular TikToker and activist, SeaKing, has tackled Martins Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkMan's close friend, Itskokopee Ogaga Okokowa, aka Dkokopee, over his role in the protest to secure the critic's release.

SeaKing, who appeared to have a different stance about VeryDarkMan's arrest, questioned Dkokopee's loyalty to the social media critic.

SeaKing knocks Dkokopee over his claim about EFCC after he spoke up for Verydarkman. Credit: seaking303/dkokopee

Source: Instagram

The TikToker pointed out that while Dkokopee has been active on social media, calling out prominent figures to secure VDM's release, he noted that the singer failed to show up for the physical protest.

Legit.ng reported that some youths staged protests in Abuja on Monday, April 5, taking to the streets with placards, with messages directed at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over VeryDarkMan's arrest.

SeaKing blasts DKokopee over his absence at 'Free VDM' protest. Credit: dkokopee

Source: Instagram

"You no dey when dem arrest VDM, you still no show face for protest," SeaKing said in a now trending video.

SeaKing also blasted Dkokopee over his claim that the EFCC was after him, describing the singer as insignificant to the anti-graft body

Legit.ng recalls reporting that DKokopee, who was the first person to cry out about Verydarkman’s whereabouts, claimed that the EFCC was after him because he campaigned for the release of his friend.

The video of SeaKing blasting VDM's friend Dkokopee over his absence at protest ground is below:

Reactions as SeaKing tackles VDM's friend

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

seaking303 said:

"Rat go dae chop person for leg and still blow u breeze ratels too mugunnnnn just like rats."

jerrysonproductions reacted:

"This guy, I like you for your revolutionary spirit and that's why I followed you.. but if you continue to chase clout and constitute nuisance one more time after this your mumu post, I will unfollow and block you. You're acting like a sellout and attention seeker cos You don dey over do."

mustafi_luxe_clothing said:

"You talk too much and nobody has ever taking anything you say seriously,,, when VDM TALKS action take place , reactions in every of his words …. Is there improvement in everything u have ever said? But immediately VDM speaks actions take place that’s the differences."

hormole.paul said:

"Even though you are to talk about clout chasing let’s get the freedom first."

wickedvybe reacted:

"Guy I like you pass all this things. No dey tackle VDM. We suppose get one voice. Don’t be divided."

kingchampionn commented:

"Your type is the reason the youth will always be divided. You are one of the most confused guys I have ever known on this media space."

Deeone wants 'Free VDM' protesters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that comedian Deeone sent a message to 'Free VDM' protesters and their parents.

Deeone warned the protesters to remain within the arms of the law to avoid finding themselves where they don't expect.

He also advised them on the question to ask the EFCC rather than demanding the anti-graft agency release VDM.

Source: Legit.ng