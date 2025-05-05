Deeone has issued warnings to protesters as alleged clips from the 'Free VDM' protest emerged on social media

In a new video, the former BBNaija star shared where protesters would find themselves over their call for VeryDarkMan's release

Deeone also advised protesters on what to do to avoid being arrested, stirring mixed reactions from netizens

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate and comedian, Aderombi Adedayo Martin, better known as Deeone, has issued stern warnings to protesters, who will be participating in the 'Free VDM' following the arrest of online personality Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan.

Deeone, who also directed his message to parents, warned protesters not to go to GTBank branches to call for VeryDarkMan's release, saying those in Lagos could find themselves in Kirikiri prison, while those in Abuja, could end up in Kuje.

Deeone issues warning as videos from 'Free VDM' in Abuja surface on social media following Verydarkman's arrest. Credit: comediandeeone/verydarkblackman/jojooflagos

Source: Instagram

The comedian also advised those heading to the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to inquire about VDM's offence, rather than ordering the anti-graft body to release him.

Deeone, who stated that the critic committed an offence, advised protesters to remain within the arms of the law to avoid finding themselves in detention.

"Message to the few Ratelers who want to protest," Deeone, added in the video caption.

Deeone tells Verydarkman's fans what to ask EFCC as 'Free VDM' protests start in Abuja. Credit: verydarkblackman/comediandeeone

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Deeone shared a screenshot of a supposed petition filed against VeryDarkMan by an ally close to the critic.

The video of Deeone advising 'Free VDM' protesters as they hit the street is below:

Below are clips of protesters allegedly calling for VeryDarkMan's release, which have surfaced online:

Slide the post below to see a video shared by VDM's ally and singer Dkokopee:

Reactions as Deeone warns 'Free VDM' protesters

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Deeone's warning to protesters, read the comments below:

jmk_ara wrote:

"Deeone don't advice them,let them go and pr0test from there to kuje,there is space for everybody."

engr_flintz reacted:

"It’s the “”there is space for everybody”” for me… Everywhere good Abeg EVERYWHERE."

o.g_main reacted:

"YOURE BEING PAID TO SAY ALL THIS. And there’s prove to back it up. Your turn go reach soon."

officialbblessingceo said:

"Pls also be smart a enough to cover your face too make them no see u ooo, no face no case . If u a like go with ur face . It's blessingceo allah."

oluwatosin777 reacted:

"Dayo, I'm begining to sense your insensitivity and mockery in this matter. We don't have to pay evil for evil according to scriptures but love for a fellow man. VDM has his own falls but still our brother and friend, a citizen of this country and we all have to support him and make sure we fight for his release."

Veryfairman withdraws from 'Free VDM' protest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman's protege, Veryfairman, bowed out of 'Free VDM' protest over health challenges.

In a viral video, Veryfairman, who had planned to lead a protest in Port Harcourt, alleged he was spiritually attacked.

He also shared a video of himself receiving medical treatment as his evidence, which many netizens found unbelievable.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng