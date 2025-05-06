2Baba's ex-lover and baby mama, Pero Osaiyemi, marked her husband's birthday in a unique way

In a post online, she shared lovely videos of their fun time together and accompanied them with a heartfelt message of love

Fans were excited after seeing her post and applauded Pero's husband for bringing joy to her life

Pero Osaiyemi, singer Innocent Idibia's baby mama, shared her love story as she marked her husband's birthday.

The mother of four celebrated her man with a heartfelt post on social media, and fans couldn’t get enough of their tale.

Pero, 2Baba’s baby mama write a message to her husband on his birthday. Photo credit@peroosaiyemi

Source: Instagram

According to her, she knew what love was before her husband walked into her life, but it was after that when she truly understood the depth of love.

Pero also shared that her husband didn’t just love her, he saw her at her lowest, even the parts she kept hidden.

She added that he wrapped her in his grace and helped her conceal the parts of herself she had yet to learn to love.

Osaiyemi described her husband as the love story she never dared to dream of and the home she didn’t know her heart was longing for.

Pero describe her husband

Sharing details about how her husband fell in love with her, Pero Osaiyemi revealed that when he proposed, he told her he knew he could never be her first lover, but he was ready to be her last and forever.

Fans praises Pero, 2Baba’s baby mama over her post. Photo credit@peroosaiyemi

Source: Instagram

She further added that her husband's patience and strength made her feel safe. Reflecting on how much influence her man has had on her, she noted that he has helped her grow into a woman she is proud of.

The woman, who recently celebrated her daughter's birthday, called her husband sweet names in Yoruba and declared her love for him.

Since they met, Pero has been proudly flaunting her man. Even when Annie Idibia seemed to want to return to 2Baba’s life, Pero shared a video of how she and her husband attended parties together, boldly telling the actress that she was happily married.

What fans said about Pero's video

Here are comments about Pero's video below:

@_olatoyin commented:

"Who would not love a love story line such as this. A real one. Mr. Ola is sure your guyest guy Mrs Pero! First meeting with him exudes a humble,soft spoken guy who’s so welcoming. On this year special day, I pray the almighty God Favours you so overwhelmingly more than you ask or imagine."

@enybabyplus6 reacted:

"A man and more. May God bless you Ola. May God continue to bless you. Amen. Have a fantastic birthday."

@mercedesrichards24 wrote:

"Happy birthday to our inlaw Ola, may God bless and protect him. Congratulations to you too and God bless your family and home."

@rukkynaughty_2 shared:

"Happy birthday brother Ola, many happy returns to you."

@debbieohiri said:

"This is really sweet Happy Birthday sir, may all your prayers be answered. sis, perosaiyemi, may you continually be happy with him amen."

2baba appreciates son's stepfather

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that 2baba's son with his ex-partner, Sunmbo Adeoye, recently turned 16.

2baba’s son Zion turned the new age on April 30, 2024, and the musician made sure to acknowledge the celebration with a heartwarming post on social media.

