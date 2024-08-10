Nigeria superstar 2baba's wife, Pero Osaiyemi, left many grinning from ear to ear with her recent post online

The entertainment executive shared a video of herself with her husband having a nice night time out in a club

The viral clip saw Pero dancing intimately with her husband in the hyped setting, spurring massive reactions online

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Pero Osaiyemi, the mother of legendary Nigerian singer Innocent "2Baba" Idibia's children, recently turned heads online with a heartwarming moment with her husband.

The socialite, who recently introduced her husband to the public, shared a romantic moment with him while celebrating at a party.

Pero Osaiyemi showed off her husband. Credit: @peroosaiyemi

Source: Instagram

Clearly excited about the night out, Pero praised her husband, calling him her "gee for life," "the best man ever," and "the bone of her bone."

Sharing the clip that left many gushing, Pero wrote:

"My Gee for life. #bestmanever❤️ #boneofmybone #billiondollarbaby.”

See the video below:

Pero Osaiyemi spurs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

e._hams:

"See as peace of mind wan wound our wife. U deserve it. God this woman really deserves this. Thank you again on her behalf. One woman I really wan see for real life. No he all these yeye people... anyday u enter London. Even if na hi...mk I come say Hi.

officialshaddyma:

"The queen n her king. Together forever mama."

patience__coker:

"Happy for you pero ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️may your union last forever."

skyboss_skyboss:

"May god continue to bless this union 🙏much love i gat for you mami."

luxury_reporter:

"I love your happiness and I’m super happy for you darling Pero, you deserve the best of everything."

x5drinks_cocktails:

Best girl ever + best man ever = Awesome couple🔥

renbossclothings:

"Sis u and coco are outside ooo I dey inside not fair."

oli_spicey:

"Yes iooo man wey full no be kpala social service ride on mama you deserve the best."

2baba appreciates son's stepfather on boy's 16th birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that 2baba's son with his ex-partner, Sunmbo Adeoye, recently turned 16.

2baba’s son Zion turned the new age on April 30, 2024, and the musician made sure to acknowledge the celebration with a heartwarming post on social media.

Not stopping there, the music star also appreciated Zion’s mum, Sunmbo Adeoye and his stepfather, David, for taking good care of the celebrant. PAY ATT

Source: Legit.ng