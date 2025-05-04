A Nigerian lady shared how her father abandoned her just a week after her birth, leaving her with a stranger following her mum’s death

She revealed that her aunt took her in at two weeks old and raised her with love, despite being a young widow with five children

Many reacted as she shared what her father did after abandoning her with a stranger, sparking reactions

A lady named Esther shared how her father abandoned her after her mum died after giving birth to her.

Shae said her father left her at one week old with a stranger and moved on to marry another woman.

Lady who lost mum shares why she’ll never forgive her father. Photo: @quinnesther6

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok post by @quinnesther6, the lady shared how her aunt came to take her from a stranger at 2 weeks old.

Shortly after that, her father remarried and adopted his new wife’s daughter as his own.

She hailed her aunt for pampering her and taking care of her despite being a young, widowed mother of 5 kids.

A Nigerian lady opens up about her sad experience after losing her mother as a baby. Photo: @quinnesther6

Source: TikTok

Esther also shared that her aunt kept her mother’s death away from her till she was old enough to handle it.

She said:

“Love was when she didn’t treat me bad or take me to any government school throughout my school life because she wanted the best for me. I love her so much.”

In the comment section, she said she’d never forgive her father.

See the post below:

Reactions trail lady’s emotional story

@Jacintah Jasimine said:

"If your papa comes and ask for forgiveness just tell him it's OK you have forgiven him he can now go back and take care of his family. They need him."

@state agent said:

"You'll never fully understand your father's decision until you hear his story!"

@katushaberitah4 said:

"Pain is when your dad will come claim for you and the society will tell your aunt to give the man his kid bcz he is the father and he does no wrong. Bcz that's how painful the world is."

Afiapena1 said:

"Please don’t let mom feel bad in her grave. It was because of the love of her daughter that she died dear. The first slide made me sad pls never think your late mother didn’t love you ok. She couldn’t do anything about her death, no mother wishes to die leaving their children behind. Love you dear."

Boat said:

"You guys saw how fast the man remarried...if it was the woman who did that after the death of her husband,they will say she killed him."

@Serah said:

"Love wasn’t when my dad didn’t take fully responsibility as a father when my mom died. Love was when my grandma took care of me when I was just 2yrs and beg food for us to eat."

In related stories, a lady shared how she took care of her niece after her sister-in-law’s death, while another man shared how his wife died days after childbirth.

Lady searches for mum after years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady launched a search for her mother, who was banished from her village 20 years ago.

She shared the heartbreaking story on Facebook, revealing how her mother was falsely accused of theft.

Nkem, now grown up, started searching for her mother, unsure of whether she was still alive, as there had been no communication or trace of her for years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng