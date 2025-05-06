A Nigerian lady has lamented bitterly after her husband left her despite the fact that they suffered to build a house

According to the woman who is based abroad, she and her husband struggled to build a house, only for the man to align with his family

She said her husband's sister insulted her, telling her that she was not properly married into he family despite having three children

A Nigerian lady has cried out bitterly after a man she suffered with dumped her and aligned with his family.

According to a video trending on social media, the woman explained that she suffered with the man to achieve many things.

The woman said her man left her after they struggled to build a house. Photo credit: TikTok/ITD and Getty Images/ Douglas Keister. House photo used for illustration only.

In the video posted on TikTok by @itdbackup, the lady said she and her man were able to join hands and build a house.

However, they were yet to roof the build. She did not know that a sister to her man had gone to roof the building.

When she found out, she asked to know why her man's sister was the one roofing their building.

In response, her man's sister reminded her that she had not been married properly into the family.

The heartbroken lady said she had borne three children for her man before the problem started.

The lady explained how her relationship with her man fell apart. Photo credit: YouTube/Italian Davido.

According to her, the man aligned with his family, and she decided to leave as she became uncomfortable.

She was told that she had no right in the family since she was not properly married.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady laments iltreatment by partner's family

@yummymummy___ said:

"That is why I tell people, 'your in-laws'" are not your family. They will always support their own good or bad."

@Lawreta Nneoma Nwaribe Onwusa said:

"If you jam wicked family, you will understand what this lady is saying."

@amenaugustine said:

"You see one of the reason I say build ur own make I build my own? I nor dey for our house o! hustle ur money I hustle my own! I nor go put eye for ur money nor put eye for my own to avoid touching story."

@isatujalloh135 said:

"A lots of African women going through abuses from their African husbands in the west too and I’m also one of them."

@MemK said:

"They will marry the one that will show them pepper, my sister you have many more years to achieve more than that."

@Ejims Smart said:

"Providedy sister in-law is a nice person.I will always stand by her side.I don't even joke with her.Women respect ur brothers wives ooooo."

