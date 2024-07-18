Pero Adeniyi, the first baby mama of Nigerian singer 2Baba has celebrated her daughter Ameerah on her 23rd birthday

In the post, she shared some throw back pictures and recent video of the daughter she had with her first husband

She also accompanied the post with a long message that stirred emotions as she recounted how Ameerah takes care of her siblings

Innocent Idibia's former partner, Pero Adeniyi, has marked her first daughter's 23rd birthday in a special way.

The mother of four, who unveiled her husband months ago, shared some throw back pictures of the young lady when she was still a baby till she was about ten years old.

She also shared recent lovely videos of the two of them having fun at home while a song about how previous she is to her mother was playing.

Pero writes sweet note to daughter

The woman, who slammed Linda Ikeji over her family picture, gushed over the daughter she had with her first husband, Tunde Borokini.

According to her, Ameerah was her assistant mummy, who takes care of her younger ones.

Pero Adeniyi appreciated the young lady her daughter has become as she showered prayers on her.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the video posted by Pero

Here are some of the fans' comments about the video below:

Pero Adeniyi thanks husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Adeniyi, showered encomium on her husband, Ola, in a heart-warming video.

In the viral clip, the public figure got emotional as she went on her knees to acknowledge and thank her husband for his role in her life.

Several Nigerians on social media reacted to the touching display between 2baba’s ex-partner and her husband.

