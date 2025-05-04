Nigerian online critic VeryDarkMan’s die-hard fan has taken his matter to God following his latest arrest

A video made the rounds of the fan at his church’s night vigil with a picture frame of VeryDarkMan

The fan’s prayers for VeryDarkMan to be released after his arrest by the EFCC were met with mixed reactions from Nigerians

Nigerian online critic, Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan’s fan, has taken his matter to God after his latest arrest.

Recall that on May 1, 2025, the social commentator was arrested after leaving a GTBank branch where he had accompanied his mother to complain about missing funds from her bank account.

VDM’s arrest caused a massive uproar on social media with many of the critic’s fans taking to social media to clamour for his release. However, one of VeryDarkMan’s fans took things a step further by tabling the matter before God.

Nigerians react as VeryDarkMan's fan takes his picture frame to church's night vigil for prayers. Photos: @verydarkblackman / IG, @VDMson1 / TT

In a video that was posted on TikTok by a user called @VDMson1, the critic’s fan was seen at his church’s night vigil with a picture frame of VeryDarkMan. In the clip, the fan, whose eyes were closed, was seen raising VDM’s photo in the air while appearing to be in deep prayer.

The video was accompanied by a caption where the fan begged God to save VeryDarkMan from his enemies. He wrote:

“God save VDM from the hand of the enemies, please.”

The poster also described VDM as the Nigerian government in another caption. In his words:

“please God @VDM is the @NiGeRiA 🇳🇬 Government 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 😢 😿 😭 save him for us.”

See the video below:

Reactions as man takes VDM’s picture to night vigil

The video of the fan who took a photo of VDM to his church’s night vigil to pray for his protection from God went viral online. While some netizens praised the move, others were not pleased:

Nigerians react as VDM's fan takes his photo to church's night vigil for prayers. Photos: @verydarkblackman

am Ejorcity wrote:

“U leave ur own problem to pray for another person, God bless u. Ratels to the world.”

Priceless said:

“You're helping in your own little way.. Amen to your prayers 🙏.”

FINEROUK wrote:

“GTBANK MOST GO DOWN justices for VDM.”

Cecilia__remi said:

“Even if it’s clout, it’s a good one. VDM deserves all the support he can get.”

Samaicobrothers said:

“This Is Nothing But Pure Organic Love❤️❤️...Undiluted Love...When The Streets Love You,,Its From The Stomach ❤️🙌🙌.”

Kingsley.nkama said:

“May God protect Vdm wherever he is 🙌.”

_nzobaku wrote:

“Don’t be deceived, people love VDM.”

Officalgoldy_vee said:

“That's a true fan of VDM, ✊️.”

Its.kemzy_ said:

“Unna too Dey do for this country 😂.”

Symply_lucia wrote:

“Una don turn am content, everybody Dey find engagement.”

Nenye_igbo1 said:

“Only the voiceless knows what they would face if anything to happen to this guy. God will sure protect him.”

Alllwell_dc said:

“People dey mumu I swear.”

Man tackles Mercy Chinwo over alleged link to VDM's arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood filmmaker, Stanley Ontop, joined other Nigerians who blamed Mercy Chinwo for VeryDarkMan's latest arrest after Seun Kuti disclosed new information online.

Stanley Ontop then recounted what the gospel singer did when he asked her and her husband to release VeryDarkMan.

