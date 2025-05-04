Nollywood filmmaker, Stanley Ontop, has joined others to point fingers at gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, over VeryDarkMan’s arrest

In a new post on social media, Stanley Ontop shared what Mercy Chinwo and her husband did when he asked them about VDM’s freedom

The filmmaker’s disclosure became a trending topic on social media, and many netizens dropped their hot takes

Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Uzochinwa, are now being blamed by some angry netizens for online critic Verydarkman's arrest.

Recall that on May 1, 2025, the social critic, whose real name is Vincent Martins Otse, was arrested after leaving a GTBank premises with his mother when he followed her to sort out the issue of missing funds from her account.

After his arrest, many claims started to fly around on social media and singer, Seun Kuti, shared what he knew of the matter. According to him, he discovered from VDM’s lawyer that the issue was because of a gospel artist that VDM had talked about concerning taking someone’s money.

Nigerians react as Stanley Ontop shares what Mercy Chinwo did when he asked her and husband to free VDM. Photos: @mercychinwo, @verydarkblackman, @stanley_ontop

After Seun Kuti’s video went viral, many Nigerians pointed fingers at Mercy Chinwo seeing as VDM had tackled her recently over her issue with her former manager, Eezee Tee.

Nollywood filmmaker, Stanley Ontop, then went on his Instagram page to share what Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Blessed, did when he told them to free VeryDarkMan.

According to the movie maker, Mercy Chinwo blocked him on Instagram after he told her and her husband to free VeryDarkMan.

Stanley Ontop wrote:

“Mercy Chinwo blocked me last night because I told her and her husband to free VDM. It is laughable how a minister of God would just block me for saying the truth.”

In the caption of the post, the filmmaker also wrote:

“APC gospel singer 🤦‍♂️ Merciless Chinwo why🤷‍♂️ Nigeria is in a mess 💔🤦‍♂️ God save Nigeria 🇳🇬 🙏 Free VDM ✊🏼✊🏼✊🏼 He talks too much yes we know, Buh free him for us 🙏.”

See Stanley Ontop’s post below:

Nigerians react as Stanley Ontop tackles Mercy Chinwo over VDM's arrest after leaving GTBank. Photos: @verydarkblackman

Reactions as Stanley Ontop slams Mercy Chinwo over VDM

Stanley Ontop’s claim about what Mercy Chinwo did to him when he told her and her husband to release VeryDarkMan was met with reactions from netizens:

Joyce.madueke said:

“But he was invited since, when he was in China. Since he came back, why didn't he report himself to Efcc and answer the allegations calmly without any fuss.”

Meriestephen wrote:

“Most times they are not the ones handling their social media accounts ,she might have a PA , don’t just conclude Nwanne , just saying.”

Bonjosulet said:

“When he was defaming her what did u say??”

Thekokopam said:

“God bless you top🔥🔥🔥.”

Alexwarnerzz said:

“Nice one on top. If they silence one they will silence all 👏.”

Priscalight wrote:

“Imagine someone who call herself minister of God.”

Ifeyinwa550 said:

“Ontop the fearless.”

Cynthiasmartdivine wrote:

“Let him just bring out the proof 🧾 of his findings if truly she's behind it, it's very simple.”

Promiseemeka112 wrote:

“Please show us evidence of her blocking you.”

Iam_mariagoreti said:

“She blocked me too but who cares #free VDM.”

