Nigerian online critic Verydarkman has continued to make the frontline of blogs ast details about his arrest emerge

Recall that the online sensation was reportedly dragged out of GTB bank by gunmen who took him away in a black van

More details of how the incident took place in the presence of his mother made the rounds online while alleging deadly plans against the TikToker

More details about Nigerian critic Verydarkman’s arrest have emerged online.

Recall that the social media critic was arrested on Friday, May 1 after he had previously shared a video of himself at a bank with his mother, where he had gone to complain about the alleged deduction from his mother's salary account over a loan she never took.

VDM’s bestie aleges that they are trying to kill crtic. Credit: @verydarkkman

Source: Instagram

According to a new testimony by VDM's close friend and upcoming singer, Kokopee, the arrest was brutal and traumatising. He claimed that armed men invaded the bank, assaulting VDM in front of his elderly mother.

An eyewitness told Kokopee that VDM was violently beaten and dragged out of the bank. Before the assault, the social media critic was purportedly covered in a dark cloth, possibly to confuse and destabilise him.

Kokopee further stated that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is targeting VDM because he has critical information regarding the agency.

He also claimed that there had been attempts to poison VDM and promised to provide additional information in due course.

In his caption, he wrote:

"Vdm’s mother is the biggest victim here , @gtbank failed to think about her mental health before agreeing to this act with the efcc 😭😭!!"

Watch him speak below:

Internet users react to VDM’s case

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

theycallmebayanosupabite said:

"We need to report both GTB AND EFCC INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT . WHO DEY WITH ME?"

favourite_emporium wrote:

"We all need friends that can stand for us like this guy… God bless you kokopeeeeeeeee❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌."

gentle_dandy said:

"I don withdraw my change from GTB i don break my GTB 🏧 card, what else should i do to stay away from GTB."

eletu01 wrote:

"may Nigeria never happen to us cos this present govt has failed its citizens so bad."

mosesjonah said:

"Give us the branch address of that GTBank and location please, we wan enter there on Monday please."

khaycee.o said:

"If you’re serious about protesting against GTBank, the most powerful move is to withdraw your money. Banks don’t just store your money—they invest it. When large numbers of people pull their funds, it sends a strong message and can seriously affect the bank’s operations. A silent mass withdrawal can speak louder than any online trend."

hb_beautyhub wrote:

"You hate this guy? Fine but pray Nigeria dosent happen to your family or someone close to you. That day you will know that as an activist you don’t need to like all his content but the important things is what we value. The only person giving me hope for Nigeria is nowhere to be found shame to the so call giant of Africa. Let the giant go learn from toreee. All we giants are good at is killing, hating ourselves and expect the westerners to respect us. 😢😢."

VDM’s bestie spills more about how critic's arrest. Credit: @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

Veryfairman reacts to Verydarkman's arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that VDM's protege, Veryfairman, reacted to his arrest.

Veryfairman sent a message to the people behind the critic's arrest.

He also called on Nigerians to pray for Verydarkman, sparking reactions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng