Several youths have taken to the streets of Abuja in protest of the arrest of a popular rights activist and social media influencer, Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), by the EFCC

The protesters, who were sighted in the Wuse area, just right after the Berger bridge, described VDM’s arrest and detention as illegal

The demonstrators vowed to take their grievances to the Nigerian Human Rights Commission (NHRC)

FCT, Abuja - Supporters of detained social media personality, Martins Vincent Otse, commonly called VeryDarkMan or VDM, have taken their protests to the streets of the federal capital territory (FCT), Abuja.

Legit.ng recalls that Koko Pee, VDM’s associate, raised an alarm on Instagram about the prominent social media personality’s sudden disappearance after visiting GTBank with his mother.

VDM was arrested, allegedly by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), at a GTBank branch in Abuja alongside a friend, identified as C Park.

Before his arrest, VDM had revealed that he accompanied his mother to GTBank to address “unauthorised withdrawals from her account”. He claimed the deductions were labeled as “loan repayments,” despite his mother never taking any loans.

VDM also shared the purported screenshots showing the debit alerts.

Several youthful protesters held placards and chanted "free VDM" Monday, May 5, on a highway in Abuja, demanding that the detained public figure be released immediately.

Legit.ng reports that VMD's supporters are threatening more protests unless he is freed.

The videos can be viewed below:

Pro-VDM protest: Netizens react

Meanwhile, Nigerians on X (formerly Twitter) are sharing their thoughts following the protest.

Legit.ng captured some comments below:

@NankereJ25141 said:

"So wait oo. So, none of these people get mind to enter inside EFCC custody and ask valid questions what’s the reason for VDM arrest and get to talk and bell him out nii.

"Like wey are you people thinking from Abeg ?? Leave online posting and do the right things na."

@franciscarukev2 commented:

"Hunger dey town una no protest yeye people."

@nejinsan76 wrote:

"These are lazy youth. There's hardship in the land they didn't protest. There's insecurity in the land they didn't protest. There is increase in the price of food and fuel they didn't protest. Because VDM was arrested they all came out. They should better return to the houses."

@Otunbacashogy2 said:

"Jobless set of youths , their mates are busy engaged in fruitful activities, this one's have turned themselves into nuisance."

@IsaacAmadi2 commented:

"So proud to witness this movement."

