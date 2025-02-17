VDM has shared an update on Mercy Chinwo's court case with her former manager Eezee Tee in a new video

The social media critic also shared the sad news he received from his alleged informant in the courtroom

VDM who vowed to investigate the sad news also bragged about his integrity over Mercy Chinwo's, stirring reactions online

Social media critic Martins Otse aka Verydarkman has resumed calling out gospel singer Mercy Chinwo as he shared an update on her court case with her former manager and label boss Ezekiel Onyedikachi better known as Eezee Tee.

VDM, who made headlines after voicing his disappointment in Mercy Chinwo over a video she shared, in a new video he shared on Monday, February 17 alleged that the gospel singer and her legal representatives were mounting pressure on the judge to arraign Eezee Tee.

VDM claims Mercy Chinwo's lawyer are pressuring judge to arraign Eezee Tee. Credit: verydarkblackman/mercychinwo/eezeetee1

He revealed her court case with Eezee Tee was ongoing at the Federal High Court in the Ikoyi area of Lagos state.

The social media critic said he suspected they were pushing for Eezee Tee's arraignment to clear Mercy's name as people were beginning to doubt her story.

"Mercy Chinwo's lawyers are putting pressure on the judge to arraign Eezee, one of the reason why according to our suspicion is to clear are name. So that when they arraigh him people will say he is the one lying to clear their name as they have seen that people are beginning to doubt her story," VDM said.

However, in a clip from the same video, VDM while receiving an update from his informant claimed the court said there must be an arraignment before the application can be heard.

"The court said there must be arraignment before application can be heard, they will have to arraign Eezee Concept, this is sad, I wish I was in Lagos," he said.

VDM who vowed to investigate the case also bragged about his integrity.

"There is nobody in this country that will believe Mercy Chinwo over me, my integrity is intact nobdoy shake am," he said.

In a caption of the video, the critic said,

"MERCY CHINWO AND EZEE CONCEPT CASE CURRENTLY GOING ON IN COURT,sadly while I was make this video to post a Sad news came in,GOD WILL ALWAYS VINDICATE THE INNOCENT,no matter the power and influence they have God will vindicate the innocent,I will dig further on this case…..God knows and please mercy chinwo drop part 2."

Watch VDM's video as he speaks on Mercy Chinwo and Eezee Tee's court case below:

Reactions to VDM's video

Read the comments below:

cost_son said:

"The thing about Nigeria is that we already know and see the truth but we go just deh talk."

Ebukaobi_ commented:

"Obviously, Very obviously VDM is being biased here! I’m certain he did not get this update while recording, he got it earlier…but possibly fear of what the media will say against his principal made him come here to set a narrative against Mercy first."

Ikosky28 reacted:

"Truth will always prevail no matter how it is, we're watching."

