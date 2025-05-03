A man, who claims he was arrested alongside online critic Verydarkman, has broken silence on how it happened

The man, who showed some discomfort while speaking, narrated how they were ambushed and forced into a black Hilux by some unidentified men

The man, who was in the company of Verydarkman's close pal Kokopee, detailed how their faces were covered up and what played out afterwards

Uchechi Kasimatu

A man arrested with Verydarkman shares what happened. Photo Credit: Innocent Tino, Instagram/@verydarkblackman

Source: Facebook

A man says he was arrested alongside Verydarkman, and their phones' passwords were reportedly forcefully taken. Photo Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Watch the video here.

Mixed reactions trail the man's experience

Emmanuel Shanu said:

"That guy is the one that give information where VDM dey, he is not pure."

David Crownwithwealth Oyesile said:

"E good make u as an activist blogger dey carry spy camera walka ,incase e fit be button camera, wrist watch or even belt camera.it is a shame all this government apparatus are barking on good citizens."

Rachael Abdullahi said:

"That footage we dint see vdm mother following out of the bank,is that he left his mother in the bank and walk away?"

Gbenga Peters said:

"With the previous rubbish post wey u make, u don see am now? No arrest warrant, got their face covered so which useless due process were u preaching for the ratels to follow? E be like sey u dey for gtbank payroll."

Precious Ginika said:

"They did that because vdm said he has evidence against efcc showing they’re corrupts. That’s why they wants to deletes everything on that phone, failed country."

Julietchris Ike said:

"Let this guy that was kidnapped with VDM go to hospital 1st because he's not strong, let him do scan join. For now, he is the only witness and needs to be alive to testify."

US-based man sends message to Verydarkman's fans

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a US-based man had sent a message to Verydarkman's fans following his recent arrest.

While expressing reservations for GTBank for their part in the arrest of Verydarkman, the US citizen blamed the online critic for giving out his location on Facebook, which helped the EFCC to know his whereabouts.

The man appealed to the EFCC to follow due process and avoid intimidating, harassing or pressurising Verydarkman while he is in their custody. He advised Verydarkman on what they must not do.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng