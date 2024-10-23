Verydarkman has officially welcomed his protege Veryfairman to his team as they join forces to fight for justice

In a video trending online, Veryfairman was spotted on his knees as VDM gave him an amulet

The recent link-up between Verydarkman and his protege has stirred reactions from their fans

Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, has approved his protege Veryfairman to join him in calling for justice in the country.

Veryfairman, who recently met with his senior colleague and social media critic, initially shared a video showing how excited he was to see VDM.

In another video, Veryfairman was seen kneeling as VDM gave him an amulet, which he wore on his neck.

VDM also warned Veryfairman not to ever stand for injustice.

After sharing the video, Veryfairman stated that he was fully fortified to call for justice against societal wrongdoings.

"I’m fully fortified @verydarkblackman I’m grateful. I cherish this gift so much This worth more than gold," Veryfairman wrote in a caption.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Portable went spiritual over his fight with Verydarkman. This was after VDM criticised Portable for beating an upcoming artist in the toilet at felebration.

Reactions as VDM fortifies Veryfairman

Mr Jollof sues VDM

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Mr Jollof sent a writ of summon to VDM.

In a social media post, the comedian shared a copy of the writ of summons. The post stated that VDM has 30 days to appear in court or face the wrath of the law.

Mr Jollof also shared four pages of all the claims made by VDM.

